Jorge Masvidal confirms plans for boxing match in early 2024: “Somebody is going to get killed”

By Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

It appears that former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal is heading to boxing.

Jorge Masvidal

‘Gamebred’ famously retired following a loss to Gilbert Burns in April at UFC 287. The defeat was Jorge Masvidal’s fourth in a row, previously losing to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. Prior to the event, the Miami native stated that he would retire with a defeat, and he kept his word.

However, that was just MMA. Since his retirement, Jorge Masvidal has been busy, promoting his own events under the Gamebred Promotions umbrella. Along the way, the former title challenger has teased that he would head to the boxing ring next. A former foe of the Paul brothers, a potential fight would be highly profitable.

It appears that Jorge Masvidal is aware of that as well. During a recent interview with ESPN, the former UFC title challenger confirmed his plans to return to boxing in early 2024. While no opponent was named, it will be the Miami native’s first appearance in the ring since a 2005 win over Joseph Benjamin.

RELATED: DILLON DANIS TRASHES VADA TESTING AFTER LOGAN PAUL’S RESULTS COME BACK NEGATIVE: “OLD MAN IN THE ROOM WASN’T EVEN PAYING ATTENTION”

Jorge Masvidal

Image via: @gamebredfighter on Instagram

“Yes, it’s a yes. My yes is a yes and my no is a no, and I’m telling you that’s a yes.” Jorge Masvidal responded to a question asking if he would get into the boxing ring in the future. “I’ll tell you this much, it’s not this year. It’s not this year. No names right now, but I can tell you it’s early next year.”

He continued, “I can tell you somebody’s going to get killed. Just boom, in your face.”

What do you make of these comments from Jorge Masvidal? Who do you want to see ‘Gamebred’ face in the boxing ring?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jorge Masvidal

