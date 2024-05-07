Boxing star Jermall Charlo arrested for DWI after crashing his Lamborghini in Texas

Undefeated WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo is in hot water after allegedly crashing his Lamborghini while intoxicated on Monday night near Pearland, TX.

As reported by TMZ Sports, Charlo crashed into another vehicle just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday. A verbal argument between Charlo and the driver of the other vehicle took place, and Charlo then fled the scene of the accident.

Pearland (TX) police then pulled over a fleeing Charlo roughly a mile away from the scene of the accident. He was arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and other charges, including leaving the scene of a crash.

Charlo then agreed to a sobriety test in jail and was found to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.15. The BAC in the state of Texas is 0.08.

Charlo’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told TMZ Sports that drugs weren’t involved in the incident.