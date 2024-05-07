Boxing star Jermall Charlo arrested for DWI after crashing his Lamborghini in Texas

By Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

Undefeated WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo is in hot water after allegedly crashing his Lamborghini while intoxicated on Monday night near Pearland, TX.

Jermall Charlo

As reported by TMZ Sports, Charlo crashed into another vehicle just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday. A verbal argument between Charlo and the driver of the other vehicle took place, and Charlo then fled the scene of the accident.

Pearland (TX) police then pulled over a fleeing Charlo roughly a mile away from the scene of the accident. He was arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and other charges, including leaving the scene of a crash.

Charlo then agreed to a sobriety test in jail and was found to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.15. The BAC in the state of Texas is 0.08.

Charlo’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told TMZ Sports that drugs weren’t involved in the incident.

Police: Intoxicated Jermall Charlo involved in hit-and-run crash

Charlo and the unnamed driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident were reportedly uninjured. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Charlo remains in custody or if he’s been released.

Charlo was slated to face Canelo Alvarez earlier this year, but the fight was canceled after Alvarez’s split from PBC. He hasn’t fought since defeating José Benavidez Jr. by unanimous decision in November in a non-title bout.

Alvarez went on to defeat Jaime Munguia last weekend in Las Vegas.

Charlo is one of the top boxers in the world but hasn’t been consistently active since 2021. He’s amassed a 33-0 record in the ring with wins over the likes of Austin Trout, Matt Korobov, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Charlo remains the undisputed WBC middleweight champion, although Carlos Adames is the WBC interim middleweight titleholder. A matchup between the two sides seems like the most logical option.

A timeline for Charlo’s boxing return, especially after this recent legal trouble, is uncertain as of this writing. We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface.

