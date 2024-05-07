Canelo Alvarez takes aim Oscar De La Hoya following successful title defense against Jaime Munguia

By Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Canelo Alvarez has taken a shot at Oscar De La Hoya following his big victory over Jaime Munguia last weekend.

Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya

On Saturday night, Canelo Alvarez reminded the world of exactly who he is. After dropping him early on, Canelo defeated Jaime Munguia via unanimous decision to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. Now, as you can imagine, many are opting to look to the future – but some are still stuck in the past.

RELATED: Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions issue Canelo Alvarez a ‘cease and desist’ order over controversial press conference remarks

That’s because there was a great deal of trash talk between Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya in the lead-up to this bout. It was strange to see the Mexican sensation get so upset during their press conference feud, but in the end, the 33-year-old legend got the last laugh.

In the post-fight scrum, Alvarez was asked about De La Hoya and had an amusing response.

Canelo mocks De La Hoya

“Yeah, that girl looks beautiful today,” Alvarez said with a smile, referencing De La Hoya’s fight night fit.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Nobody can deny what Canelo Alvarez has achieved in the sport of boxing. On the flip side, Oscar De La Hoya seems determined to tear him down at every available opportunity. He wasn’t able to see his downfall in this setting, but something tells us that he’ll continue to go after his former friend in any way he knows how.

What do you make of the feud between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya? Are there any fights that stand out to you for Alvarez’s next fight? What do you think about the legacy of Oscar De La Hoya? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Oscar De La Hoya

Related

Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh reveals plans to book Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford for late 2024

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024
Ryan Garcia Jake Paul Oscar Valdez Eddy Reynoso
Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia tells Jake Paul he'd quit boxing if he knowingly took banned substances: "I would never cheat"

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Ryan Garcia continues to deny knowingly taking banned substances amid a failed VADA test for his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Canelo Alvarez drops Jaime Munguia
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya speaks out on Canelo Alvarez's Dominant Win Over Jaime Munguia: "This is just the beginning for Jaime"

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has shared his thoughts after Jaime Munguia fell short in his undisputed super middleweight title fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions issue Canelo Alvarez a 'cease and desist' order over controversial press conference remarks

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya and superstar boxer Canelo Alvarez will likely never fight in the ring, but they’re nearing a fight in front of a judge.

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Devin Haney, father Bill Haney issue statements on Ryan Garcia's failed VADA drug test: 'You trying to hurt my baby'

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

WBC super lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney and his father/trainer, Bill Haney, have addressed Ryan Garcia’s failed VADA drug test.

Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor

Ryan Garcia responds to Conor McGregor's fiery criticism of PED use: 'You ran from being tested!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024
Canelo, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya says he is “definitely going to sue for defamation” after recent altercation with Canelo Alvarez

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya says he is ‘definitely going to sue for defamation’ after his recent altercation with Canelo Alvarez.

Tristan Hamm
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Tristan Hamm details transition from influencer to boxer ahead of Le'Veon Bell boxing match, eyes future fight with Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Tristan Hamm made quick work in his boxing debut and now he wants to see how far he can take it.

Ryan Garcia Gervonta Davis staredown
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis backs Ryan Garcia after drug testing failure: "They doing anything to take the win from Ryan"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024

Gervonta Davis is backing his boxing rival Ryan Garcia after his recent drug testing failure.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul sends a warning to Mike Tyson after their boxing match is now a pro fight

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Jake Paul says Mike Tyson is the one who wanted their boxing match to be a pro-fight and go on their professional records.