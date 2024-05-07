Canelo Alvarez takes aim Oscar De La Hoya following successful title defense against Jaime Munguia
Canelo Alvarez has taken a shot at Oscar De La Hoya following his big victory over Jaime Munguia last weekend.
On Saturday night, Canelo Alvarez reminded the world of exactly who he is. After dropping him early on, Canelo defeated Jaime Munguia via unanimous decision to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. Now, as you can imagine, many are opting to look to the future – but some are still stuck in the past.
That’s because there was a great deal of trash talk between Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya in the lead-up to this bout. It was strange to see the Mexican sensation get so upset during their press conference feud, but in the end, the 33-year-old legend got the last laugh.
In the post-fight scrum, Alvarez was asked about De La Hoya and had an amusing response.
Canelo mocks De La Hoya
“Yeah, that girl looks beautiful today,” Alvarez said with a smile, referencing De La Hoya’s fight night fit.
Quotes via MMA Mania
Nobody can deny what Canelo Alvarez has achieved in the sport of boxing. On the flip side, Oscar De La Hoya seems determined to tear him down at every available opportunity. He wasn’t able to see his downfall in this setting, but something tells us that he’ll continue to go after his former friend in any way he knows how.
