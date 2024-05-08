Mike Perry shows interest in crossover fight against Caleb Plant

By Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

BKFC sensation Mike Perry has revealed that he’s interested in a possible crossover fight against boxing star Caleb Plant.

Mike Perry and Caleb Plant

Since entering bare-knuckle boxing, Mike Perry has been unstoppable. He really seems to have found his groove and, in the process, has become one of the biggest combat sports stars outside of traditional boxing and mixed martial arts.

He’s become such a prominent name that it’s led to a parade of fighters from all kinds of sports calling to fight him. Unsurprisingly, ‘Platinum’ is up for competing against just about anyone.

RELATED: Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

There’s recently been talk of a showdown with Darren Till. However, with that not seeming too likely now, Mike has opened up on another potential opponent that has been rumored.

Perry wants Plant

“I was trying to make a fight [with Darren Till] and give these other guys time to come over here, get your feet in the door, get your knuckles wet, beat on someone else. If you do it in great fashion, then we’re talking. I’m the cash cow. I’m the money fight. I’ve been saying this. Bring it on, motherf*ckers.”

Perry was then asked about a possible crossover fight with a professional boxer.

“Absolutely, there’s some incredible boxers out there,” Perry said. “Some of them are so good at throwing hands, they could come over and get the show. For example, I’ve heard the name Caleb Plant come across the desk and I was very interested in that. I think he’s an incredible fighter and I would love to have the recognition to face a guy like that.

“Just have some people put some respect on my name because I put a lot into this, I train really hard and I can fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you be interested in seeing this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

BKFC Boxing News Caleb Plant Mike Perry

