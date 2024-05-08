Mike Perry shows interest in crossover fight against Caleb Plant

Perry wants Plant

“I was trying to make a fight [with Darren Till] and give these other guys time to come over here, get your feet in the door, get your knuckles wet, beat on someone else. If you do it in great fashion, then we’re talking. I’m the cash cow. I’m the money fight. I’ve been saying this. Bring it on, motherf*ckers.”

Perry was then asked about a possible crossover fight with a professional boxer.

“Absolutely, there’s some incredible boxers out there,” Perry said. “Some of them are so good at throwing hands, they could come over and get the show. For example, I’ve heard the name Caleb Plant come across the desk and I was very interested in that. I think he’s an incredible fighter and I would love to have the recognition to face a guy like that.

“Just have some people put some respect on my name because I put a lot into this, I train really hard and I can fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you be interested in seeing this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!