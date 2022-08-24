Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022.

Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.

The next step looks set to be a unification match against Tyson Fury, the man considered to be the lineal champion of the division.

There are still plenty of hurdles to overcome but as per a recent report, Saudi Arabia is ready to put forward an offer that would see them play host to the blockbuster showdown on December 17 – the day before the World Cup final in Qatar.

Frank Warren has declared that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO heavyweight titles will be a 50/50 purse split between the two world champions. [@talkSPORT] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 23, 2022

“We’re interested. That’s all I can say,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “In the winter time, if it does happen, I think it will be hosted in Riyadh. But we still haven’t decided on anything.”

Tyson Fury has retired and unretired multiple times in recent years and in the last couple of months, nobody has really been able to tell whether he’s coming or going.

‘The Gypsy King’ has dispatched Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte in his last few contests and appears to have everything he could ever need to ride off into the sunset once and for all. Alas, the sport of boxing is tough to walk away from, with the masses believing he’s gearing up for one final pay day.

