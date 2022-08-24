UFC President Dana White shuts down rumors that Colby Covington is seriously injured: “He’s ready to fight and we’re making plans for him soon”

UFC President Dana White says Colby Covington is ready to fight and that the promotion is making plans for him to compete soon.

Covington (17-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal this past March at UFC 272.

Just days after defeating his former best friend turned bitter rival, ‘Chaos’ was allegedly attacked by ‘Gamebred’ outside of the ‘Papi Steakhouse’ restaurant in Miami. According to the charges filed, Colby Covington suffered a chipped tooth, brain damage and a broken Rolex watch during the incident.

Most recently fellow UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns turned heads by saying that he’d heard ‘Chaos’ suffered a “very bad” neck injury and would not be back in action until March of next year.

“That would be a dream [fighting Colby Covington]. The rumors [were] that he was very bad. He had a neck injury, the nerves were very bad — he lost a little bit of movement in his neck. He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well. He’s still doing the PT [physical therapy], he’s not training.” Burns told The AllStar (h/t MMA Mania). “If everything goes okay, he’s only back in March — that’s what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true, but I [heard] from guys that know him. I think it’s true because he’s been quiet — he hasn’t said anything. I think he’s out until March next year.”

Following tonight’s Contender Series event, UFC President Dana White spoke with reporters where he refuted that rumor and provided the following status update on Colby Covington.

“Colby wants to fight. He’s ready to fight and we’re making plans for him soon.”

Covington has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his two losses coming at the hands of now-former division champion Kamaru Usman.

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!