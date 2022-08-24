Daniel Cormier advises Leon Edwards to “big league” Jorge Masvidal following title win at UFC 278: “When he was the man, he could not say your name”

Daniel Cormier has given Leon Edwards some advice regarding a potential showdown with rival Jorge Masvidal.

At UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the mixed martial arts world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. By doing so, he obviously put a big target on his back – and plenty of fighters are gearing up to try and get a crack at ‘Rocky’ and the 170-pound strap.

One man towards the top of the list is none other than Jorge Masvidal, the individual who assaulted Leon Edwards during a backstage altercation at UFC London in 2019.

Ever since then there have been plenty of questions surrounding a potential bout between the two, with one even being scheduled for UFC 269 before it was called off due to Masvidal pulling out.

Now, with Masvidal wanting a title shot that Edwards had previously said he’d entertain, Daniel Cormier has stepped in and suggested why Leon shouldn’t consider it.

“Bro, don’t fight him because for two years – when he was the man, he could not say your name. All of a sudden he’s like ‘if you become the champ’… he should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name.”

“Why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Then, all of a sudden, you’re the man and he wants to fight you.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

It’s far more likely that Kamaru Usman is going to get an immediate rematch, whereas Masvidal has been heavily linked with a showcase fight against Gilbert Burns – which is something we’d all want to see.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s advice regarding what Leon Edwards should do? Where does ‘Gamebred’ go from here? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!