Jorge Masvidal opens up on his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman: “I still haven’t gotten over it”

Jorge Masvidal is opening up about his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman.

It was at UFC 261 in April of 2021 where Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) met up with Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The result was a KO win for Usman at 1:02 of round 2 to retain the welterweight belt.

It was the second meeting in a row for the two welterweights – they fought at UFC 251 in July of 2020 which saw Usman dominate Jorge Masvidal over five rounds, again coming out the victor.

Masvidal, 38, sat down with Joe Rogan on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘ to discuss his KO loss to Usman.

Rogan asked how much time Masvidal took off following the defeat, to which ‘Gamebred’ responded:

“I took off 8 to 9 months, maybe even longer. It was the first KO of my career, you know. They wanted to make sure my mind was right.”

Rogan asked how long it took him to get over the loss:

“I still haven’t got over it brother, I still want to f**king rip Usman’s f**king brains out. Nothing personal, I still want to get back in there and do it to him. I’ve never been knocked out and I’ve fought a lot.”

Continuing Jorge Masvidal said:

“I’ve fought great strikers and they never even came close to knocking me out. Usman is a great fighter; he can do a lot of things well. But after fighting him the first time and getting his best shots in, I took the fight in 6 days notice.”

“I think it was 9 months since the 1st fight, that he gained that kind of power, that was nuts to me. It was like unreal, unnatural.”

Asked if it was Masvidal not respecting Usmans’ power, Masvidal said:

“I always respect anybody who has 2 hands and 2 feet. He definitely got me by surprise.”

Whether Masvidal would like another crack at Usman or not, right now his sights are set on his upcoming match with Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA).

It will be Masvidal vs Burns in the co-main welterweight event at UFC 287 which takes place on Saturday, April 8th at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Jorge Masvidal will be trying to get back in the win column after losing 3 straight in the Octagon.

Burns has had 2 wins and 2 losses in his last four fights. ‘Durinho’ most recently defeated Neil Magny (27-10 MMA) in January of this year at UFC 283.

What do you think of Masvidal’s comments concerning Usman? Would you like to see a trilogy fight between the two? Will you be watching UFC 287 and do you think Masvidal can get back in the win column by defeating Gilbert Burns?

