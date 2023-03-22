Khamzat Chimaev explains why “little boy” Colby Covington is an “easy fight” for him

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he would easily beat Colby Covington if they were to fight.

Chimaev has been vocal in the past about wanting to fight Covington and recently stated that he was offered and accepted a bout against him. However, ‘Chaos’ quickly denied those allegations and shared some harsh words for ‘Borz’ in the process.

While a future contest between the pair doesn’t seem to be in the cards at the moment, the Swede says if they ever do end up fighting, it would be an easy matchup for him.

“He lied because they called me four times. Why didn’t it happen? The UFC wanted (it), why didn’t it happen? Somebody said no,” Chimaev said on The MMA Hour. “I know it’s not me, and I go out with the media and (told) everyone I want to fight with Colby, I posted the picture on Instagram, and Twitter, and everywhere I spoke about it, I wanted to make the show.

“A lot of people will watch that fight because he makes show, and people don’t like him because he lies too much brother,” Chimaev continued. “For me, that’s an easy fight. I’m much better grappler than him, much better wrestler than him, striking as well, hard punch. He spoke about his cardio. How’s he going to use his cardio, how’s he going to take me down, how’s he going to hurt me? He’s a little boy. He’s scared.”

Khamzat Chimaev says it’s funny that Colby Covington never spoke about him or fighting him until Dana White announced he would be moving up to middleweight. After that, ‘Chaos’ began talking about Chimaev and saying he was never offered the fight, which the Swede claims is a lie.

With Chimaev set to move up to middleweight, it seems unlikely a fight between him and Covington will happen anytime soon. But, if it does, Chimaev is confident he would win it with ease.

