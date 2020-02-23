Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder (Video)

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury collide once again this evening in Las Vegas for the WBC, Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles.

‘The Gypsy King‘ and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ first met in December of 2018. On that night, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder scored a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. Miraculously, the British standout was able to recover and the bout was ruled a draw.

Both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be paid handsomely no matter what happens the evening. The Athletic is reporting that both heavyweights are guaranteed a minimum of $28 million for tonight’s rematch.

Fury came in much heavier for this second tilt with Wilder, weighing in at a whopping 273lbs of what he called “pure British beef”.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ also put on some extra mass for this fight, Wilder tipped the scales at 231lbs respectively.

Tonight’s Wilder vs. Fury rematch proved to be a wild fight. Deontay Wilder landed a good right in the opening frame but Tyson Fury was able to absorb the strike and end the round with a heavy jab. In round three, Fury would connect with a right hand the dropped Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ would get back to his feet but was clearly rattled by the blow.

Round four and Tyson Fury is immediately on the attack. It appears that Wilder may have a busted ear drum. Fury with jabs and then a right hand. The round is over and ‘The Gypsy King’ is clearly ahead.

Round five and Tyson Fury connects with a left to the body and Deontay Wilder is down again. He is in massive trouble here.

Round six and Wilder is once again in trouble as Fury swarms him with punches. Another big body shot from Tyson Fury.

The beating just continued to get worse in round seven for Wilder which forced the corner to finally step in and call a stop to the fight by throwing in the towel.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via TKO in Round 7

Who would you like to see Tyson Fury fight next following his TKO victory over Deontay Wilder at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 22, 2020

