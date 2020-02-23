VIDEO | Tyson Fury sent Deontay Wilder this message 3 years ago after being on the brink of suicide

Tyson Fury will return to the squared circle this evening in Las Vegas for a highly anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The pair first met in December of 2018, with the bout ending in a controversial split draw.

Both Fury and Wilder will enter tonight’s contest sporting undefeated professional records. ‘The Gypsy King’ is currently 29-0-1, while ‘The Bronze Bomber’ flaunts a record of 42-0-1.

There has been a lot of trash talk between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the leadup to tonight’s rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. But that is nothing new. In fact, it was Wilder’s verbal jabs that initially prompted Fury to make a comeback and return to boxing in 2018.

Check out the infamous video that Tyson Fury sent ‘The Bronze Bomber’ three years ago which spawned his incredible comeback story.

Tyson fury sent deontay wilder this video 3 years ago when he was over 25 stone and on the brink of suicide and tonight they fight for the world heavyweight title. This man is a true inspiration and goes to show what can be achieved when you believe in yourself and never give up pic.twitter.com/GpdklgIQ32 — James English (@jamesenglish0) February 22, 2020

“Guess who’s back? The one and only. Shout going out to the big ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder. Big respect, for giving me the motivation. Telling me I can’t do it and that I’m finished. I’m coming back for you baby. I’m coming back for you!”

The British heavyweight, Fury, has been very vocal about his past struggles with drugs and depression. ‘The Gypsy King’ revealed he was on the brink of suicide shortly after defeating Wladimir Klitschko to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in November of 2015.

Thankfully Fury seems to be in a very good place now and is looking to write the final chapter in his comeback story with a knockout win over Deontay Wilder this evening.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 22, 2020

