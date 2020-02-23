Pros react to Tyson Fury stopping Deontay Wilder in rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury collided once again this evening in Las Vegas for the WBC, Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles.

‘The Gypsy King‘ and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had first met in December of 2018. On that night in Los Angeles, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder scored a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. Miraculously, the British standout was able to recover and the bout was ultimately ruled a split draw by the judges in attendance.

Both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were paid handsomely for their respective efforts this evening. The Athletic reported that both heavyweights were guaranteed a minimum of $28 million for tonight’s rematch.

Fury came in much heavier for this second tilt with Wilder, weighing in at a whopping 273lbs of what he called “pure British beef”.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ also put on some extra mass for this fight, Wilder tipped the scales at 231lbs respectively.

Boxing analyst Teddy Atlas had blasted Tyson Fury for over his physique ahead of tonight’s fight, suggesting the British fighter had showed up in “poor form”.

Tonight’s Wilder vs. Fury rematch proved to be a one sided affair. Fury was able to get after Wilder right from the opening bell and only continued to build off that momentum.

In round three, ‘The Gypsy King’ would drop Deontay Wilder with a right hand. He would continue his assault in round four which culminated in another knockdown in round five.

By the midway point of round seven, Wilder’s corner had seen enough and opted to throw in the towel.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via TKO in Round 7

Check out how the pros reacted to Fury defeating Wilder below:

Wilder’s body language is concerning #WilderFury2 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 23, 2020

We know the type of champion he is and we know how tough he is but I do not want to see another 6 rounds of him taking this kind of damage. They gotta stop it…#furyvswilder2 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 23, 2020

This isn’t fun to watch. This is a straight up battering! I respect Wilder so much, but it’s really hard to watch him not offer up any offense or defense. Fury looks like he can’t miss. Did Wilder not show up today, or is Fury just that much better? His ear…#WilderFury2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 23, 2020

The ref made the right decision. Ear drum busted, no offense from his opponent, being knocked down a few times. Live to fight another day. Sometimes we have off nights and sometimes opponents are just better than us that night. #WilderFury2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 23, 2020

Great job ref — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 23, 2020

The daddy of fucking daddy’s — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) February 23, 2020

Wow! Punch perfect from Tyson Fury! Unbelievable performance. — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) February 23, 2020

