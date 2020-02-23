Paulo Costa slams Israel Adesanya for using 9/11 reference in trash talk

Paulo Costa has unloaded on reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for his questionable 9/11 remark at the UFC 248 press conference.

At Friday’s press conference in Las Vegas, ‘Stylebender’ raised eyebrows when he stated that he would make his UFC 248 opponent Yoel Romero “crumble like the twin towers”.

The controversial comment did not sit well with many fans and analysts, including top-ranked UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

‘The Eraser’ took to Twitter where he absolutely blasted the promotions middleweight champion for his disgusting remarks.

You are a disgusting piece of shit. How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police.I will really kill you, dirty kiwi pic.twitter.com/1vtaqDbozx — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 22, 2020

“Israel Adesanya. You are a disgusting piece of shit. How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police. I will really kill you, dirty kiwi.” – Paulo Costa

This is just the latest saga in the ongoing feud between Costa and Adesanya. The two have been going back and forth for months now and were expected to collide following Costa’s win over Romero at UFC 241.

However, due to an injury suffered by the Brazilian, Israel Adesanya will now meet the aforementioned Yoel Romero in the headliner of next month’s UFC 248 event in Las Vegas.

Paulo Costa currently sports an undefeated record of 13-0, which includes five wins under the UFC banner. Eleven of his thirteen career victories have come by way of knockout.

What do you think of Paulo Costa blasting Israel Adesanya over his 9/11 reference? Was the champ in the wrong? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

