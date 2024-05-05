Oscar De La Hoya speaks out on Canelo Alvarez’s Dominant Win Over Jaime Munguia: “This is just the beginning for Jaime”

Oscar De La Hoya Reacts to Jaime Munguia Loss Against Canelo Alvarez

During the Canelo vs. Munguia post-fight press conference, Oscar De La Hoya heaped praise on Munguia for his efforts. He believes that the defeat will be a learning experience for Jaime, and even compared the shortcoming to Canelo’s first pro boxing loss (via MMAMania).

Oscar De La Hoya gives his reaction to Canelo Alvarez beating Jaime Munguia at the post-fight press conference: "It's just like Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo – Canelo got schooled and then he became the face of boxing." [🎥 @PremierBoxing] pic.twitter.com/P50rpNFdAM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 5, 2024

“I thought Jaime did excellent against the current face of boxing right now,” De La Hoya said. “I strongly feel that — I take nothing away from Canelo, I’ve always said he’s a good fighter in the ring. But, this experience for Jaime will just take him to another level.

“It’s just like Mayweather and Canelo.,” De La Hoya added. “It’s the same thing. Canelo got schooled and then he became the face of boxing. Same thing with Munguia. He gained experience. He didn’t get schooled. He gains experience and becomes a better fighter. This is just the beginning for Jaime.”

The fight world now waits to see what Canelo will do next. While a showdown with David Benavidez is viewed as the clear answer, he is set to take on Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the WBC interim light heavyweight championship on June 15.