Oscar De La Hoya speaks out on Canelo Alvarez’s Dominant Win Over Jaime Munguia: “This is just the beginning for Jaime”

By Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has shared his thoughts after Jaime Munguia fell short in his undisputed super middleweight title fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez drops Jaime Munguia

As expected, Munguia wasn’t afraid to swing leather at Canelo, but this also led to his downfall. The challenger often overextended, allowing Canelo to land counter punches. The biggest moment of the fight was in round four when Canelo dropped Munguia with a counter uppercut. Jaime was able to beat the 10-count, but he was clearly outmatched from that point on.

Ultimately, Canelo retained all of his 168-pound hardware via unanimous decision.

RELATED: OSCAR DE LA HOYA, GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS ISSUE CANELO ALVAREZ A ‘CEASE AND DESIST’ ORDER OVER CONTROVERSIAL PRESS CONFERENCE REMARKS

Oscar De La Hoya Reacts to Jaime Munguia Loss Against Canelo Alvarez

During the Canelo vs. Munguia post-fight press conference, Oscar De La Hoya heaped praise on Munguia for his efforts. He believes that the defeat will be a learning experience for Jaime, and even compared the shortcoming to Canelo’s first pro boxing loss (via MMAMania).

“I thought Jaime did excellent against the current face of boxing right now,” De La Hoya said. “I strongly feel that — I take nothing away from Canelo, I’ve always said he’s a good fighter in the ring. But, this experience for Jaime will just take him to another level.

“It’s just like Mayweather and Canelo.,” De La Hoya added. “It’s the same thing. Canelo got schooled and then he became the face of boxing. Same thing with Munguia. He gained experience. He didn’t get schooled. He gains experience and becomes a better fighter. This is just the beginning for Jaime.”

The fight world now waits to see what Canelo will do next. While a showdown with David Benavidez is viewed as the clear answer, he is set to take on Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the WBC interim light heavyweight championship on June 15.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Oscar De La Hoya

Related

Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions issue Canelo Alvarez a 'cease and desist' order over controversial press conference remarks

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024
Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Devin Haney, father Bill Haney issue statements on Ryan Garcia's failed VADA drug test: 'You trying to hurt my baby'

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

WBC super lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney and his father/trainer, Bill Haney, have addressed Ryan Garcia’s failed VADA drug test.

Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ryan Garcia responds to Conor McGregor's fiery criticism of PED use: 'You ran from being tested!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t take long to address Conor McGregor’s scathing tweet about Garcia’s use of a performance-enhancing drug.

Canelo, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya says he is “definitely going to sue for defamation” after recent altercation with Canelo Alvarez

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya says he is ‘definitely going to sue for defamation’ after his recent altercation with Canelo Alvarez.

Tristan Hamm
Boxing News

Tristan Hamm details transition from influencer to boxer ahead of Le'Veon Bell boxing match, eyes future fight with Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Tristan Hamm made quick work in his boxing debut and now he wants to see how far he can take it.

Ryan Garcia Gervonta Davis staredown

Gervonta Davis backs Ryan Garcia after drug testing failure: "They doing anything to take the win from Ryan"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul sends a warning to Mike Tyson after their boxing match is now a pro fight

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Jake Paul says Mike Tyson is the one who wanted their boxing match to be a pro-fight and go on their professional records.

Stephen A. Smith
Jake Paul

Stephen A. Smith sounds off after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets sanctioned as a professional bout: “I’m disgusted by it”

Susan Cox - May 2, 2024

Stephen A. Smith is sounding off after the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was sanctioned as a professional bout.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Video | Ryan Garcia shares message after testing positive for PEDs ahead of Devin Haney fight: “Everybody knows that I don't cheat!”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has responded after testing positive for PEDs ahead of his bout with Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED linked to Devin Haney boxing fight

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia’s recent upset win over WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has now come into question after testing positive for a banned substance.