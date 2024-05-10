Opening odds released for potential Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar boxing match

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

As per BetOnline.ag, hypothetical betting odds have been released for a possible boxing showdown between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as of late. The two music icons have been going back and forth at one another in a range of ways, capturing the imagination of the general public in the process.

Of course, combat sports fans have had some fun by scoring it “round by round” in order to get a better idea of how things are playing out.

RELATED: Drake makes $615,000 bet on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: “Betting on a scary man”

Now, things have been taken a step further, with Drake and Lamar being thrown together in hypothetical betting odds for a future boxing match.

Drake vs Lamar: Betting Odds

Drake: -120
Kendrick Lamar: -120

As you can tell, it’s a dead heat. Nobody really knows what to expect if the two did collide, especially when you consider how personal things have gotten between them.

In all likelihood, we aren’t going to see this come to fruition. Sure, there may be some kind of physical altercation in the future, but a scheduled boxing match with millions watching around the world would bring with it a lot of risks. Drake and Kendrick both have a lot to lose when it comes to their public image, and for the time being, we’re expecting to see this one stay behind closed doors – for the most part.

What do you make of the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar? If they did manage to get a sanctioned boxing match arranged between the two men, would you be interested in watching it? Who would be your favorite to win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

