Tyson Fury confirms Saturday’s fight against Dillian Whyte is his “final farewell”: “I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody”

Tyson Fury is sticking to his word that Saturday will be the final time he steps into the ring as a professional boxer.

Fury is set to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles in the main event of a sold-out Wembley Stadium in England against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte. It’s not the Anthony Joshua megafight many fans wanted to see but the hope was that fight would happen next.

However, in the lead-up to this fight, Fury said this would be his last bout and he would retire. Although not many took him seriously, now just days away from the contest he confirmed Saturday is his farewell fight.

“I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody, I’m just there to have fun, take in the atmosphere, and enjoy the night. It’s the final farewell. It’s been a long old ride, it’s quite emotional to be honest,” Fury said to a Top Rank correspondent. “All this, the ride of, like, starting as a little kid and wanting to be heavyweight champion, and then to finally be hanging up the gloves. I know nobody believes me because they all think I’m after money or whatever else, there’s only a certain amount of people who know that money don’t mean nothing to me. I’m walking away. I have nothing to prove to nobody. I’ve done what I had to do. That’s it. Win, lose, or draw on Saturday night, we put up a good fight and we go home. That’s it.

“That’s the way I’ve been feeling. I said to (my wife), before the last Deontay Wilder fight, we was both in the room upstairs in the house in Vegas, and I said, “This is it. This is the last one now with Wilder,” Fury continued. “I don’t think there will be anymore.’ And she said, ‘Thank God for that.’ And after the fight, we got the opportunity to do a big one at home with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, so it’s an opportunity that you don’t pass up. It’s the (national) stadium and it’s a massive, massive event. The biggest crowd that Wembley’s ever had in it for any sporting event, I believe. I was always planning to walk away, and here we are, walk away.”

Tyson Fury is currently 31-0-1 as a pro and coming off the TKO win over Deontay Wilder last October in their trilogy bout after he TKO’d Wilder in February 2020. In his career, he holds notable wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, Christian Hammer, and Steve Cunningham among others.

Are you surprised Tyson Fury is retiring after his bout against Dillian Whyte?