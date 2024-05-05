Ryan Garcia tells Jake Paul he’d quit boxing if he knowingly took banned substances: “I would never cheat”

By Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Ryan Garcia continues to deny knowingly taking banned substances amid a failed VADA test for his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

The reports first surfaced from Dan Rafael and ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. It was revealed that Garcia popped for Ostarine. Coppinger also noted that “KingRy’s” A-sample also screened positive for 19-norandrosterone, although that part hadn’t been confirmed. Garcia has been calling for his B-sample to be tested.

The news led to a heart to heart conversation between Ryan and Jake Paul.

Ryan Garcia Promises Jake Paul That He Did Not Willingly Take Banned Substances

During an Instagram live chat, Paul made it clear to Ryan that he’d be disappointed if he finds out his friend actually did try to cheat the system (h/t MMAFighting).

“Ryan, if you did do it, then that’s really f*cked up,” Paul said. “I’m going to be pissed off at you as a friend, that’s f*cked up.”

Garcia gave Paul his word that he’d quit the sport of boxing the day he ever considers knowingly taking PEDs.

“If I did it, which I know damn well I didn’t, I would quit boxing,” Garcia replied. “I didn’t do it. That’s crazy.”

Garcia insisted that everything he put into his body prior to the fight with Devin Haney was clean other than supplements that may have been tainted.

“At the end of the day, I know I didn’t,” Garcia said. “God is watching me at all times. I’m not going to do something to cheat people. I could have hurt him. I could have killed him. Why the f*ck would I do that? It’s so stupid, I’m not going to do it. Deadass, I would never cheat.”

