Tyson Fury KO’s Deontay Wilder in trilogy (Video)

Tyson Fury will put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line tonight when he squares off with Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury (30-0-1) and Wilder (42-1-1) originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

The heated heavyweight rivals, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, had a run-in prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins and as expected tempers quickly boiled over (see that here).

After some entertaining walkouts, we are now set to get this heavyweight title fight underway.

Tonight’s ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy begins and Deontay gets to work quickly with some jabs to the body. He lands a nice combination while continuing to pressure Tyson Fury. Another good body shot lands for ‘The Bronze Bomber’. He looks to finish the round strong, but ‘The Gypsy King’ counters nicely with a hard right hand.

Round two begins and Tyson Fury comes out quickly with a nice combination. He goes to the body and Wilder decides to clinch up. The referee steps in and separates the fighters. Deontay Wilder leaps in with a jab and then a right hand. Neither of the punches land however. He continues to press forward and lands a nice straight right. Tyson Fury responds with a big right hand of his own. He leaps in with a hook and then forces Wilder against the ropes. The heavyweights exchange body shots to close out the round.

The third round of ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ begins and and Tyson lands a leaping left. Wilder replies with a left hook. ‘The Gypsy King’ scores with another left and then another. Deontay is on the retreat but Fury continues to stay in his face. Wilder clinches up and the referee is forced to step in and separate the fighters. A hard right hand and two uppercuts from Tyson Fury and down goes Deontay Wilder. It was a final left hand that dropped him. He gets up and survives to see round four.

Round four begins and Tyson Fury is back to work. He lands a couple of clean shots but then gets dropped by a huge punch from Deontay Wilder. ‘The Gypsy King’ returns to his feet but is put down once more. He survives to see round five but the tide has shifted in favor of Wilder for sure.

.@BronzeBomber drops Fury WICE in RD4, showing he still has explosive power! 💣💣💣 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/FyFpY21eBZ — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 10, 2021

Round five begins and Tyson Fury appears to have recovered. He begins working his jab and some body shots. Deontay Wilder is clearly focused on landing a kill shot at this point. He swings and just misses with a big right. Fury with a jab. The pair trade good punches to close out the round.

Round six gets going and Tyson Fury is the busier fighter early on. He rips off a nice combination and continues to keep Deontay Wilder on his back foot. Good combinations are now finding a home for the British standout. Wilder lands a nice right before the bell sounds to end round six.

Round seven begins and ‘The Gypsy King’ is looking like the fresher fighter at this point. He tags Wilder with a crisp combination. Deontay is doing his best to stall and tie up but he is starting to fall behind here. Fury with a nice jab and then a hard shot to the body. Wilder survives to see the bell but he is in a bad way.

Round eight begins and Tyson Fury continues to use his weight and lean on Deontay Wilder. This gameplan has paid huge dividends in slowing the ‘Bronze Bomber’ down. Fury with a big combination. Wilder appears to be hurt but then reels off a huge right of his own. Big shots from both men now. What a fight.

Round nine was more of the same as Deontay Wilder appears to be running on fumes at this point. Tyson Fury landed the better shots and avoided any serious damage.

The doctors take a look before allowing Wilder to continue into round ten. He gets the approval and we begin. Tyson Fury with a nice left hook and then a jab to the body. He lands another good left but then Wilder fires back with a three-punch combination. Good jabs from both men. Fury lands a big three-punch combination. Wilder clinches up. ‘The Gypsy King’ lands a shot to the body and then a uppercut. He unloads another big combo. Wilder fires back with a pair of uppercuts. The bell sounds to end round ten.

Round eleven of ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ begins and Tyson quickly forces Deontay against the ropes. He begins unloading big shots to the body and head of the challenger. Wilder clinches up but Fury just continues to tag him with body shots. Tyson Fury with a big right hand and Deontay Wilder is down again for the second time in the fight. He’s back up to his feet but Fury is instantly all over him with punches.

Crowd view of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3 knock out pic.twitter.com/BXXgnWDysV — nate (@NATEPIKEE) October 10, 2021

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO in Round 11

