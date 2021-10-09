Video | Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trade verbal shots backstage: “F**k your momma!”

Tempers boiled over when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder crossed paths prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins.

Fury (30-0-1) and Wilder (42-1-1) are set to meet for a third time this evening in Las Vegas, with the WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles up for grabs.

The pair originally collided in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round, resulting in the contest being ruled a split draw.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder would rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh round knockout victory.

The heated heavyweight rivals had a run-in prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins and as expected tempers quickly boiled over. Check out the backstage video below courtesy of Top Rank Boxing on Twitter.

Shortly after insulting each others mothers, both Fury and Wilder proceeded to weigh-in at career highs for tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight trilogy fight. ‘The Gypsy King’ tipped the scale at 277lbs, while ‘The Bronze Bomber’ came in at 238lbs.

Should Tyson Fury emerge victorious over Deontay Wilder by way of knockout for a second time this evening, he has promised The Undertaker that he will stand over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and utter his infamous words “Rest in Peace” (see more on that here).

“This one is for The Undertaker.” Fury replied to a request from the professional wrestling icon. “I am here today in your hat sir. I’m going to smash him (Deontay Wilder) and I’m going to say ‘Rest in Peace, grr.’”

