UFC Fighters react after Tyson Fury KO’s Deontay Wilder in trilogy

Tyson Fury put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line tonight when he squared off with Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury (31-0-1) and Wilder (42-2-1) had originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would eventually rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

The heated heavyweight rivals, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, had a run-in prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins (see that here) which only added to the anticipation for tonight’s clash.

Tonight’s ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Tyson Fury was able to drop Deontay Wilder in round three, but the Bronze Bomber stormed back with a pair of knockdowns of his own in round four. Fury’s size would continue to wear on Wilder throughout the fight and in the eleventh round the British standout put the American away for good.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO in Round 11

Check out how UFC fighters reacted to Fury vs Wilder 3 below:

Deontay has been saying a legacy dies when the fighter dies. I don't believe this. It's incorrect. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 10, 2021

Tough to call because no fights are the same. I do think Fury is the much better boxer but Wilder has that ultimate equalizer with his power! Just hoping for a fun and competitive fight. https://t.co/34rKoFZKxs — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 10, 2021

Halloween came early for Tyson Fury — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 10, 2021

Oiii these walkouts are sick !!! #FuryWilderIII — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 10, 2021

Damn!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 10, 2021

Daaaamn we got a fight!! #wilderfury3 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 10, 2021

Wilder is tired! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2021

I agree with @andreward the count was crazy slow! He isn’t supposed to stop counting to tell deontay to go to his corner. #FuryvsWilderIII — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2021

Wilders defense is bad 🤦🏾‍♂️ #FuryWilder3 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 10, 2021

Love this fight !!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 10, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Tyson Fury defeating Deontay Wilder:

Pure entertainment and one of the greatest heavyweight fights #TysonFury — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 10, 2021

So much respect for both fighters !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 10, 2021

Respect to wilder. He took one hell of a beating !!! I pray he recovers well. #FuryVsWilder3 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 10, 2021

.@BronzeBomber is a lion and I’m a fan for life. @Tyson_Fury is special and I’m a fan for life. Thank you both for the entertainment from start to finish. Inspired #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 10, 2021

Fury has such an educated hook cross combo! Not only does he cover distance with it impressively fast, but he uses it as an off timing combo. A beat faster than his usual shots by not turning over the hook. Beautiful work in there. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 10, 2021

Who would you like to see Tyson Fury fight next following his KO victory over Deontay Wilder this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!