BKFC Montana: ‘Riggs vs. Guillard’ Live Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back this evening with BKFC Montana: ‘Riggs vs Guillard’, a 10-bout fight card headlined by the former UFC standouts.

Joe Riggs (49-18-1 MMA, 3-1-1 BKB) will enter tonight’s main event looking to rebound. In his most recent effort this past June, ‘Diesel’ suffered a fourth round TKO loss to Hector Lombard in a fight for the promotions inaugural Cruiserweight Championship. Prior to that setback, Riggs had gone undefeated under the BKFC banner, winning three decisions and fighting to one draw.

Meanwhile, Melvin Guillard (32-22-2 MMA, 2-5 BKB) is winless in his past 13 fights, suffering 8 knockout losses during that stretch. ‘The Young Assassin’ last tasted victory in September of 2017, when he knocked out Leighton Brady at BKB 8.

Tonight’s BKFC Montana event is co-headlined by a women’s fight featuring Christine Ferea taking on Calista Silgado.

Get all of the live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

BKFC Montana Main Card

Joe Riggs vs. Melvin Guillard – Riggs def. Guillard via KO (punch) at 1:04 of Round 1

Christine Ferea def. Calista Silgaldo via KO at 3:34 of Round 3

Lloyd ‘Mix’ Woodard def. Brett Fields via KO at 0:14 of Round 1

Leo Bercier def. Luis Villasenor via TKO at 1:26 of Round 2

Tom Shoaff def. Josh Wright via TKO at 1:25 of Round 2

Bryant Acheson def. Josh Watson via KO at 0:30 of Round 1

Jade Mason-Wong def Crystal Pittman via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 2:00 of Round 3

What a BKFC Debut between Jade Masson Wong and Crystal Pittman #BKFCMONTANA pic.twitter.com/aNX1zB1GCi — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 10, 2021

Dallas Davison def. Jordan Christensen via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 2:00 of Round 2

BKFC Montana Prelims

Sawyer Depee def. James Dennis via TKO at 1:01 of Round 1

Another first Round Finish! #BKFCMONTANA Main card Starts Now on the Bare Knuckle TV APP! pic.twitter.com/EI0iDmPxjv — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 10, 2021

Kai Stewart def. Darrick Gates via TKO at 1:24 of Round 1

