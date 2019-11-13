Tyson Fury accepts Stipe Miocic’s challenge, willing to fight UFC champ after Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury wants to fight Stipe Miocic but says he needs to solve some unfinished business with Deontay Wilder first.

On Monday, Miocic said he is more intrigued by the Fury matchup than a Daniel Cormier trilogy fight. Although the lineal boxing heavyweight champion wants the fight, he says he must fight Deontay Wilder first.

“Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure. After I get Wilder out of the way I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it,” Fury said to his management MTK Global. “It would be a big crossover fight like Mayweather and McGregor.”

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw last December. It was a massive fight and many anticipated an immediate rematch. Although that never happened, the rivals are expected to fight in 2020. Once that fight is over. Fury makes it clear if Miocic is still open to the bout, it would not go his way.

“I’m open to that fight so he should come and see me. It would be the same outcome for any of them, they’ll all get smashed,” he explained.

Recently, Tyson Fury also worked with Darren Till as he been teasing an MMA fight. He has told Dana White he wants a fight and says working with Till was hard but good.

“It was exciting training with Darren Till and we get on like a house on fire, he put me through a hard training session and it was really good,” Fury said.

Ultimately, Tyson Fury is focusing on the Deontay Wilder rematch before he takes aim at Stipe Miocic. Whether that fight is in MMA or boxing remains to be seen. But, ‘The Gypsy King’ makes it clear the UFC’s current heavyweight champion would not stand a chance in the boxing ring with him.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.