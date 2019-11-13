Israel Adesanya says fighting Yoel Romero is his ‘charity work for the year’

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero have been going back-and-forth at each other about a possible fight.

With Paulo Costa injured, Romero called for the fight and Adesanya and his team seemed interested. They want to shut up all the fans that say Romero will be too much for him and can take him down at will.

But, one thing holding this fight from happening is the fact Romero is on a two-fight losing streak. Yet, Israel Adesanya doesn’t care and still wants the fight and says fighting the Cuban on a losing streak is his charity work for the year.

“Look, I’m a charitable guy sometimes. He is coming off three out of four losses. But, the people, the casuals think this is the guy,” Israel Adesanya said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “They thought Brunson was the guy, they thought Gastelum was the guy and the thought Whittaker was the guy. They think this is the guy to beat me. So I’m like alright, this is my charity work for the year.”

Adesanya believes a win over Romero, especially a finish over ’The Soldier of God’ will prove to everyone just how good he is and prove he is in the legend status.

“This is what rises me to the occasion. This is what challenges me. A guy like that like you said is a beast. Same though with Robert is a beast,” he said. But, there are levels to this and if you can make that look easy, it just makes your status legendary.”

Whether or not the fight will be booked is to be seen. Israel Adesanya said the UFC told him they don’t know how to market it given Romero is on the losing streak, but he doesn’t care. That is the fight he wants and that is who he hopes he to fight in Vegas in early to mid-2020.

What do you make of Israel Adesanya’s comments towards Yoel Romero? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.