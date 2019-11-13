Joanna Jedrzejczyk will lose to Weili Zhang, says Jessica Andrade

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade predicts that new champ Weili Zhang will defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk if they fight.

Andrade lost her belt in stunning fashion to Zhang in the summer at UFC China via first-round TKO. It was Andrade’s first title defense after winning the belt from Rose Namajunas with a slam KO back at UFC 237 in May. Andrade also has a previous loss to Jedrzejczyk, so she’s very familiar with both fighters.

Jedrzejczyk defeated Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa in what appeared to be a No. 1 contender’s fight for Zhang’s title. The UFC has not yet booked Jedrzejczyk against Zhang, but that fight seems likely to happen sometime in 2020.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Andrade was asked who will win that fight between two of her former opponents. The Brazilian predicts that Zhang will beat Jedrzejczyk.

“A fight with Joanna would be very interesting,” Andrade said. “Joanna is one of the best in the division, and she has evolved a lot, as we saw in her last fight. Weili Zhang is very strong, is really fast on the feet, so I it would be really interesting.

“It’s a hard one to predict who would win, but I’d bet on Weili Zhang. I think she would continue to reign, because of her strength. Even though she’s not the type of fighter that goes for takedowns and prefers to stay on the feet, she’s very strong and kicks really hard – something Joanna doesn’t handle that well.”

Zhang has won 20 straight fights since losing her MMA debut back in 2013 and is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC since making her Octagon debut in 2018. As for Jedrzejczyk, she is 16-3 overall in her MMA career including a 10-3 record inside the Octagon. If the UFC books this fight as expected, it would pit arguably the two top strikers in the women’s strawweight division against each other for the belt.

Who would you pick to win a UFC women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk?