Terence Crawford shares unique theory behind Ryan Garcia’s “Self-destruction”

Terence Crawford questions Ryan Garcia’s inner circle

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Crawford weighed in on Garcia’s recent controversies.

“I don’t have a relationship with [Garcia] like that, that’s not my place,” Crawford said of Garcia. “The guys that surround him, for you to call yourself a friend, a brother, a cousin, to watch a man like that self-destruct. What type of friend are you? Anything that I do that’s gonna challenge me, anything negative, or lead me down the wrong path, there’s not one person in my camp right now that wouldn’t grab me and be like ‘Hey, why you doing that?’…

“Whether I agree with them or not, now there’s an argument with them because they care about me so much. ‘Imma take the fire because [I’m] wrong, and [they’re] gonna tell me I’m wrong, and [they’re] not gonna let [me] be wrong because [they] love you that much. If you go fight somebody, you gonna have to fight me…and that’s everybody in my camp, no matter who it is.”

Garcia recently shared that he’s entering rehab for substance abuse, although it’s uncertain if he’s followed through with the declaration. His win over Haney was overturned to a no-contest after failing a post-fight drug test.

Crawford is an expert in the ‘sweet science’ and has enjoyed success in and out of the ring. He’s hopeful Garcia can turn his life around and realize his once prominent potential.