Teofimo Lopez accuses Top Rank Boxing of career sabotage after Subriel Matías fight talks break down

By Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Teofimo Lopez is taking Top Rank Boxing to task over what he believes is career sabotage.

Teofimo Lopez

In late 2024, it was reported by ESPN that Lopez was set for a showdown with Subriel Matías. The target date for the fight was March 15th, but just a few weeks later, “The Takeover” revealed that he presented a counter offer that was rejected by Top Rank.

With fight talks fizzling out, Bob Arum questioned what Lopez was thinking during an interview with Ring Magazine. Arum claimed that it would’ve been the biggest fight purse of Lopez’s career.

Now, the junior welterweight champion is speaking out against his longtime promoter.

RELATED: TEOFIMO LOPEZ PONDERS WELTERWEIGHT MOVE, COULD HE FIGHT BRIAN NORMAN JR. NEXT?

Teofimo Lopez Claims Top Rank is Harming His Career

Fight Hub TV recently caught up with Teofimo Lopez, who explained why the initial offer to fight Subriel Matías on pay-per-view didn’t make much sense to him.

“If they wanted to promote it in the West Coast, if he’s Puerto Rican, shouldn’t he be in the East Coast in New York? Secondly, it was on pay-per-view,” Lopez said. “I’m not fine with pay-per-view if it’s not with the right dance partner. Listen, if Subriel Matías was really worthy of that type of competition then Matchroom, Eddie Hearn would’ve still kept him.”

Lopez went on to question why Top Rank insisted on making the fight a PPV event rather than air the bout on ESPN.

“They didn’t even believe it would pass that 100,000 threshold,” Lopez said. “So, why are we doing it on pay-per-view? That’s from Bob Arum himself, the chairman. If you go on BoxingScene he said it’s not pay-per-view worthy. So, why are we still making the fight pay-per-view? They’re trying to f*ck my life up. Literally, my career.”

Time will tell if Teofimo Lopez and Top Rank can smooth things over. Lopez last fought back in July 2024, defeating Steve Claggett via unanimous decision to successfully defend the WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

