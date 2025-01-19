Teofimo Lopez accuses Top Rank Boxing of career sabotage after Subriel Matías fight talks break down

Teofimo Lopez Claims Top Rank is Harming His Career

Fight Hub TV recently caught up with Teofimo Lopez, who explained why the initial offer to fight Subriel Matías on pay-per-view didn’t make much sense to him.

“If they wanted to promote it in the West Coast, if he’s Puerto Rican, shouldn’t he be in the East Coast in New York? Secondly, it was on pay-per-view,” Lopez said. “I’m not fine with pay-per-view if it’s not with the right dance partner. Listen, if Subriel Matías was really worthy of that type of competition then Matchroom, Eddie Hearn would’ve still kept him.”

Lopez went on to question why Top Rank insisted on making the fight a PPV event rather than air the bout on ESPN.

“They didn’t even believe it would pass that 100,000 threshold,” Lopez said. “So, why are we doing it on pay-per-view? That’s from Bob Arum himself, the chairman. If you go on BoxingScene he said it’s not pay-per-view worthy. So, why are we still making the fight pay-per-view? They’re trying to f*ck my life up. Literally, my career.”

Time will tell if Teofimo Lopez and Top Rank can smooth things over. Lopez last fought back in July 2024, defeating Steve Claggett via unanimous decision to successfully defend the WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles.

