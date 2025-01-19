Islam Makhachev reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC 311 loss against Merab Dvalishvili

By Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Islam Makhachev has shared his reaction to Umar Nurmagomedov’s first career defeat.

Islam Makhachev Umar Nurmagomedov

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov were both in title fights on the UFC 311 card this past Saturday night. Makhachev successfully defended his UFC Lightweight Championship against Renato Moicano in the main event. Just prior to his walkout, Makhachev witnessed Nurmagomedov drop a unanimous decision to bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in the co-headliner.

It was a bittersweet night for Makhachev, but he’s confident that things will look up for Nurmagomedov.

RELATED: UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV REVEALS BROKEN HAND SUFFERED DURING UFC 311 DEFEAT

Islam Makhachev Reflects on Umar Nurmagomedov’s Loss at UFC 311

During the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, Mike Bohn asked Islam Makhachev what his emotions were like seeing Umar Nurmagomedov lose just before he was ready to fight in the main event of UFC 311.

“Honestly, it was hard,” Makhachev said. “I tried to warm up, but I still watch him go fight. Of course, make me a little bit sad, but Umar looking good, you know? Umar is still young, still hungry. He have time. Because he still young, he make some mistakes in this fight and Merab did his job very well, and they have close fight. Umar not take some damage, he landed good shots. It’s okay. He broke his arm also. A hundred percent I think he will come back because he young, still hungry and he’s gonna be UFC champion one day for sure.”

It was indeed a high-level bantamweight title fight. In fact, many experts had Nurmagomedov ahead of Dvalishvili after the first two rounds. Dvalishvili’s conditioning proved to be a huge difference-maker, as he was able to thwart the challenger’s takedown attempts while scoring some of his own.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano issues statement following UFC 311 loss against Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025
Paddy Pimblett gym choke
UFC

Video | Paddy Pimblett chokes gym rival amid beef, refuses to let go of submission before chaos ensues

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

A gym rival got more than he bargained for when he sparred with Paddy Pimblett.

Patricio Freire Aaron Pico
Bellator

Dana White talks potential interest in ex-Bellator stars Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Aaron Pico

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in on the possibility of Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Aaron Pico entering the Octagon.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White believes Islam Makhachev is now the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC president Dana White now believes Islam Makhachev is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world after UFC 311.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC
Dana White

Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White regarding title shot issue

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC star Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White that a title shot shouldn’t be next for him after his issues at UFC 311

Dana White Arman Tsarukyan

Dana White confirms Arman Tsarukyan's next fight will not be for title following UFC 311 removal

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025
Dana White Darren Till Misfits Boxing
Darren Till

Dana White reacts to Darren Till's Misfits Boxing 20 win against Anthony Taylor

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Former UFC middleweight Darren Till made his Misfits Boxing debut a memorable one, and Dana White has responded.

Dricus Du Plessis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev calls out Dricus du Plessis as he teases double champ push

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has teased the idea of moving all the way up to middleweight.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals broken hand suffered during UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed the broken hand he apparently suffered at UFC 311 last night.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311, Bonus, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC
UFC

UFC 311 Bonus Report: Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

The Octagon returned to Inglewood for tonight’s UFC 311 pay-per-view event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.