ONE Fight Night 22: Where and how to stream in North America

When ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3, fans are in for an unforgettable ride.

Taking place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video features an 11-bout card packed with compelling matchups.

At the forefront of this extravaganza is ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Smilla Sundell.

Since her debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization two years ago, “The Hurricane” has left a trail of destruction in her wake.

Now, the Swede sensation faces her toughest challenge yet in the form of Natalia Diachkova.

The Russian challenger is known for her knockout power, and she is determined to put an end to Sundell’s reign of terror and claim 26 pounds of gold.

Apart from the headliner, the event also shares the spotlight with an intriguing featherweight MMA tiff. This encounter pits Akbar Abdullaev against fellow unbeaten standout Halil Amir.

Adding to the anticipation is the clash between Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov. Each are eyeing a shot at the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title currently held by Regian Eersel.

Full card: