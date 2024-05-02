ONE Fight Night 22: Where and how to stream in North America

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

When ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3, fans are in for an unforgettable ride.

Smilla Sundell

Taking place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video features an 11-bout card packed with compelling matchups.

At the forefront of this extravaganza is ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Smilla Sundell.

Since her debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization two years ago, “The Hurricane” has left a trail of destruction in her wake.

Now, the Swede sensation faces her toughest challenge yet in the form of Natalia Diachkova.

The Russian challenger is known for her knockout power, and she is determined to put an end to Sundell’s reign of terror and claim 26 pounds of gold.

Apart from the headliner, the event also shares the spotlight with an intriguing featherweight MMA tiff. This encounter pits Akbar Abdullaev against fellow unbeaten standout Halil Amir.

Adding to the anticipation is the clash between Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov. Each are eyeing a shot at the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title currently held by Regian Eersel.

Full card:

  • ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship: Smilla Sundell (C) vs. Natalia Diachkova
  • Featherweight MMA: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Halil Amir
  • Lightweight Muay Thai: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov
  • Bantamweight Kickboxing: Hiroki Akimoto vs. Wei Rui
  • Lightweight MMA: Maurice Abevi vs. Zhang Lipeng
  • Flyweight MMA: Reece McLaren vs. Hu Yong
  • Lightweight Kickboxing: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Bogdan Shumarov
  • Women’s Atomweight MMA: Chihiro Sawada vs. Noelle Grandjean
  • Strawweight Muay Thai: Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Zakaria El Jamari
  • Catchweight (132lbs) Submission Grappling: Nanami Ichikawa vs. Bianca Basilio
  • Flyweight Muay Thai: Sean Climaco vs. Josue Cruz

How to watch ONE Fight Night 22

Airing in over 190 countries, ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video ensures that fans from every corner of the globe can witness the thrill of world-class martial arts.

For viewers in the United States and Canada, the show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the live broadcast available on Amazon’s Prime Video.

For those looking to elevate their viewing experience, the excitement extends beyond the comforts of their home.

Patrons in the United States can immerse themselves in the adrenaline-pumping atmosphere by catching the spectacle at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.

