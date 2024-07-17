Belal Muhammad encourages Colby Covington to retire from combat sports: “There’s literally nothing left for him”

By Susan Cox - July 17, 2024

Belal Muhammad is encouraging former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington to retire from combat sports.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad

Covington (17-4 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Leon Edwards back in December of 2023 at UFC 296. ‘Chaos’, at 36, has 3 wins and 3 losses in his last 6 fights inside of the Octagon.

Muhammad, speaking on ‘The Schmo’ shared his insight on Covington:

“Honestly, Colby Covington just needs to retire, there’s literally nothing left for him.” 

Continuing, and not holding back, Belal Muhammad said:

“He’s still trying to attach his glory days to three or four years ago when they thought he was good, but I think everyone figured out now that he sucks, and I think that right now he’s just trying to figure out who’s gonna be the next person that he can beat up and then he can get on the mic and talk trash.”

Concluding, the 36-year-old compared Colby Covington to former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (h/t MMAMania):

“He’s kind of like Sean Strickland where he doesn’t have the belt anymore no one cares what he has to say.”

Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming fight with current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) this coming Saturday, July 27th at UFC 304 which takes place at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

The two fighters met previously in March of 2021 with the match ending in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

What do you think of ‘Remember The Name’s’ comments concerning Covington? Do you agree that ‘Chaos’ should hang up his gloves?

Will you be watching Saturday night? Do you think Muhammad can de-throne Edwards?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Colby Covington UFC

