Sean Strickland expresses concern over the current state of UFC America: “We’re all gonna be watching Dagestanis and Russians, Brazilians fighting”

UFC star Sean Strickland is concerned for American fighters due to the influx of high quality international athletes in the promotion.

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Sean Strickland is an incredibly controversial figure. The former UFC middleweight champion has never been afraid of offending the masses, and along the way, he’s found a lot of success inside the Octagon, too. Following on from his recent win over Paulo Costa, it seems as if his next course of action will be to push for another title shot.

Whether or not he gets it, of course, remains to be seen. There is a wide range of great fighters in the UFC’s middleweight division and, as is the case in the entire promotion, they come from many different countries. The company has been a worldwide juggernaut, and that has invited athletes from every corner of the planet to come and test themselves in the cage.

Not everyone is a fan of that, though, including the aforementioned Sean Strickland.