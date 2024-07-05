Sean Strickland expresses concern over the current state of UFC America: “We’re all gonna be watching Dagestanis and Russians, Brazilians fighting”

By Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

UFC star Sean Strickland is concerned for American fighters due to the influx of high quality international athletes in the promotion.

Sean Strickland

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Sean Strickland is an incredibly controversial figure. The former UFC middleweight champion has never been afraid of offending the masses, and along the way, he’s found a lot of success inside the Octagon, too. Following on from his recent win over Paulo Costa, it seems as if his next course of action will be to push for another title shot.

Whether or not he gets it, of course, remains to be seen. There is a wide range of great fighters in the UFC’s middleweight division and, as is the case in the entire promotion, they come from many different countries. The company has been a worldwide juggernaut, and that has invited athletes from every corner of the planet to come and test themselves in the cage.

Not everyone is a fan of that, though, including the aforementioned Sean Strickland.

Strickland’s frustration

“At one point, there’s gonna be no f*cking Americans left in the UFC,” Strickland told MMA Mania. “We’re all gonna be watching Dagestanis and Russians, Brazilians fighting. No one’s gonna give a f*ck. So, that’s what I think about that, you know. Let’s make the UFC American again.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Whether you love or hate Sean Strickland, there’s no denying that he has an unbelievable ability to get people talking in the mixed martial arts space.

What do you make of these remarks from Sean Strickland? Is there a chance that he will become UFC champion again before he retires? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Sean Strickland UFC

