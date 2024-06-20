Ryan Garcia announces he is officially retired: “Boxing will be alright without me”

By Susan Cox - June 20, 2024

Ryan Garcia has announced that he is officially retired from the sport of boxing.

Ryan Garcia

Garcia (25 wins (20 by KO) and 1 loss) last fought and defeated Devin Haney (32 wins (15 by KO and 1 loss) this past April.

Following the match, it was revealed that Garcia had failed a drug test for ostarine. Garcia is now waiting for the NYSAC (New York State Athletic Commission) to rule on his case with the expectation that it will call the fight with Haney a ‘no contest’.

Ryan Garcia took to ‘X‘ with the following statement:

“Mom has cancer… I’m being sued … My supplements were tainted … Going thru a divorce … Devin asking for my victory to be taken away … I’m getting hit with everything. Boxing will be alright without me … But sucks I was fun in the game … And it was fun to punch people.”

Continuing, the 25-year-old said:

“Y’all may catch me out and about but as far as boxing I don’t know. There is so much corruption I’m over it … I may do acting or singing … I’ll still be training but I’m hurt and I’m done with it and everyone … The sad part is I’m a great boxer … And I entertain and knock people out … I’m sad bc I love boxing … Praying for everyone and I hope everyone has a great life.”

Concluding, ‘the announcement’:

“I’m officially retired.”

Ryan Garcia has been rumored to have both mental health and drinking problems. Perhaps taking some time off to address those issues will be fortuitous for the young athlete.

Bill Haney, trainer and father of Devin Haney, is showing no sympathy for Garcia, taking to ‘Instagram’ in a video saying:

“It don’t surprise me that Ryan Garcia is talking about retiring and that he’s not going to stand up for his faith in 48 hours. Everybody’s been protecting him.”

Concluding, Haney shared:

“In 48 hours, your boy Ryan Garcia will be suspended, and you networks, promoters, and everybody that’s been trying to protect him… you’re gonna go down with the ship. Mark my words.”

Do you believe Garcia is actually retiring from boxing? Could this just be a publicity stunt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

