Oscar De La Hoya lays out stipulation for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia rematch

By Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia doesn’t see himself having a rematch against Gervonta “Tank” Davis with the exception of one stipulation.

Ryan Garcia Gervonta Davis staredown

Back in April 2023, Garcia was stopped by “Tank” in the seventh round after receiving a mammoth body shot that he couldn’t recover from. “KingRy” has rebounded with two wins in a row, including the biggest victory of his pro boxing career over Devin Haney this past Saturday. Following Garcia’s win over Haney, many are wondering if it opens the door for a potential rematch between “KingRy” and “Tank.”

Garcia and Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya both say there’s only one way that can happen.

RELATED: RYAN GARCIA DRANK ALCOHOL “EVERY SINGLE NIGHT” BEFORE DEFEATING DEVIN HANEY: “WHAT HAPPENED? I WON”

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 2? Stipulation Must Be Met, Says Golden Boy Promotions

Garcia was asked about a potential rematch with Davis after the Haney fight. He ruled out having another bout in the junior welterweight division after failing to make the weight for the fight against Haney.

“I don’t think that he’s gonna beat Frank Martin, but if he did he wouldn’t fight me cause I’m moving up,” Garcia said. “I’m not doing 140, I’m going to f*cking 147. I can’t make 140. I never even technically fought at 140. I fought every time at 143. My body can’t literally go lower than 143. It’s impossible. I’ve tried every technique, can’t do it.”

Oscar De La Hoya chimed in and made it clear that there’s only one way the Garcia camp would take another fight with “Tank.”

“The only way he’s gonna fight Tank Davis is a catchweight at ’45, ’44 just the way they did it to him,” De La Hoya said.

While “Tank” has the edge over Ryan having beaten him in the ring, there’s no denying that a rematch would be quite lucrative if both men continue their winning ways.

