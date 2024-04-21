Oscar De La Hoya lays out stipulation for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia rematch

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 2? Stipulation Must Be Met, Says Golden Boy Promotions

Garcia was asked about a potential rematch with Davis after the Haney fight. He ruled out having another bout in the junior welterweight division after failing to make the weight for the fight against Haney.

Ryan on potential Tank rematch? 👀@RyanGarcia isn't afraid to get back into the ring with @Gervontaa #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/EGNmC8w22P — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

“I don’t think that he’s gonna beat Frank Martin, but if he did he wouldn’t fight me cause I’m moving up,” Garcia said. “I’m not doing 140, I’m going to f*cking 147. I can’t make 140. I never even technically fought at 140. I fought every time at 143. My body can’t literally go lower than 143. It’s impossible. I’ve tried every technique, can’t do it.”

Oscar De La Hoya chimed in and made it clear that there’s only one way the Garcia camp would take another fight with “Tank.”

“The only way he’s gonna fight Tank Davis is a catchweight at ’45, ’44 just the way they did it to him,” De La Hoya said.

While “Tank” has the edge over Ryan having beaten him in the ring, there’s no denying that a rematch would be quite lucrative if both men continue their winning ways.