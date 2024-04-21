Ryan Garcia drank alcohol “every single night” before defeating Devin Haney: “What happened? I won”

By Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia has made quite the claim following his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney

“KingRy” and “The Dream” shared the ring inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY this past Saturday night. Garcia provided the stunning fireworks with three knockdowns, overcoming a point deduction for the majority decision win. This fight was not contested for Haney’s WBC junior welterweight gold because Garcia missed weight.

Before the fight, many were concerned with Garcia due to his bizarre behavior on social media. He even underwent a mental health evaluation by the New York State Athletic Commission before being given the green light to compete. Some even called for the fight to be postponed, but “KingRy” proved he was sharper than ever in the ring.

Ryan Garcia Says He Drank Often Before Fighting Devin Haney

During the post-fight press conference, Garcia said his critics were a bit too concerned with what he was posting on social media.

“You know, this is why people need to stop believing everything on the internet and stop living in a false reality,” Garcia said. “At the end of the day, there’s a lot of real sh*t going on. The last thing you should worry about is a kid acting crazy on the internet.”

He also went on to claim he drank alcohol in the weeks leading up to his fight against Devin Haney.

“I walked through the fire and still held it down and still beat f*cking Devin Haney and still drank everyday and still beat him,” Garcia said. “I did everything. What the f*ck? What happened? False reality, right? Drank every single night, went out on the first Monday and a Tuesday and drank. What happened? I won.”

The next step for Garcia will be interesting, but for now he gets to enjoy the biggest win of his pro boxing career.

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

