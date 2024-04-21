Pros react after Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney

A highly anticipated boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia took place this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

‘The Dream’ and ‘KingRy’ of course had a storied history together, dating back to when they were amateur fighters. Before the two were professionals, they met a total of six occasions. Garcia and Haney walked away from that series with three victories apiece, making tonight’s contest all the more interesting.

The bout was originally slated to have Devin Haney’s WBC super-lightweight title up for grabs, however, after Ryan Garcia missed weight, he was no longer eligible to take home the strap with a victory.

Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) had most previously competed this past December, where he captured the WBC super-lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KO’s) had most recently rebounded from his first career loss to Gervonta Davis by scoring a knockout victory over Oscar Duarte on December 2nd in Texas.

Tonight’s ‘Haney vs. Garcia’ bout proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Ryan Garcia was able to drop Devin Haney on multiple occasions, and that proved to be the difference on the scorecards. ‘The Dream’ did find a lot of success between rounds two and five, but ‘KingRy’ showcased his resilience and came back to dominate the final three rounds of the fight.

Official Result: Ryan Garcia def. Devin Haney (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Haney vs. Garcia’ below from ‘X‘:

No shocker if Garcia quits on the stool in the main event. Or if he gets dropped, he opts to just take the count. I hope I’m wrong, but everything he’s done suggests that — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 21, 2024

Yall watching this Garcia vs Haney fight tonight?! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 20, 2024

I want Garcia to win for the meme potential #GarciaVsHaney — Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) April 21, 2024

Who we got tonight? #HaneyGarcia — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) April 21, 2024

O shit. What a first round by Garcia. Haney was rocked ! #HaneyGarcia — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2024

I hope after the fight that someone takes a real look about what is going on with Garcia — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia rocks Haney in round 1 ! Ayoooo #GarciaHaney — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 21, 2024

This is a great fight. The referee has his work cut out #HaneyGarcia — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2024

Garcia opens sixth with a flurry that seems to wobble Devin. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 21, 2024

This fight just feels like high-level ghetto. It just feels ratchet 🤣 🤷🏾‍♂️ #HaneyGarcia — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 21, 2024

Omfg — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2024

Ref saving Devin! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 21, 2024

WTF!!! — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) April 21, 2024

I knew something was up when he came in with those funky boots #HaneyGarcia — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2024

This @RyanGarcia fight is WILD!!!!!!!!! — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) April 21, 2024

NOW we got some action! The point deduction was a bit mehh for me. #HaneyGarcia — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 21, 2024

What crazy nigga fight — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 21, 2024

I don’t like this ref. He’s on Haneys side #HaneyGarcia — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2024

If Ryan wants this fight I think he can get it he’s just relying on landing big shots too much — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 21, 2024

This ref lol — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 21, 2024

Haney with the high crotch — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) April 21, 2024

This Ref must have a bet in — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) April 21, 2024

Win or lose Garcia is badass 😂😂#HaneyGarcia — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2024

This is the craziest fight I’ve ever seen — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 21, 2024

Holy shit this has turned in to a crazy fight — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia! This is actually poetic comedy. Is he legit “off”? Or is it all a show? His Skills are different than typical boxers but it works for him. This is a pretty impressive showing against a fundamentally sound Haney. #HaneyGarcia — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia showed the fuck up 🫡🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 21, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Ryan Garcia defeating Devin Haney:

Crazy motherfucker did it. Wow — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 21, 2024

Man, analyst acting like @RyanGarcia list that fight. 3 knockdowns and two wobbles… these dudes talking crazy man. Like Ryan 3 weeks ago.

He won that fight from beginning to end. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 21, 2024

I’m glad Garcia didn’t get a BS draw decision. He clearly was winning those later rounds, plus the KDs. That would’ve been criminal but it’s nice to see the proper decisions get made — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 21, 2024

Man what an amazing fight and so unexpected I seriously can’t breathe Both are warriors and savages and never underestimate anyone #HaneyGarcia — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 21, 2024

Shoutout Ryan Garcia sick fight 👊🏼@RyanGarcia — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 21, 2024

Fighting narrative is crazy 5 hours ago

Ryan is crazy Ryan isn’t in shape Ryan on drugs Ryan a troll, he won I only see wow what a performance! Lol. Fighting is so mental. Don’t believe all u see. Was great fight. At the end all is an opinion. Have one. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 21, 2024

