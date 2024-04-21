Pros react after Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney

By Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

A highly anticipated boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia took place this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

‘The Dream’ and ‘KingRy’ of course had a storied history together, dating back to when they were amateur fighters. Before the two were professionals, they met a total of six occasions. Garcia and Haney walked away from that series with three victories apiece, making tonight’s contest all the more interesting.

The bout was originally slated to have Devin Haney’s WBC super-lightweight title up for grabs, however, after Ryan Garcia missed weight, he was no longer eligible to take home the strap with a victory.

Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) had most previously competed this past December, where he captured the WBC super-lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KO’s) had most recently rebounded from his first career loss to Gervonta Davis by scoring a knockout victory over Oscar Duarte on December 2nd in Texas.

Tonight’s ‘Haney vs. Garcia’ bout proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Ryan Garcia was able to drop Devin Haney on multiple occasions, and that proved to be the difference on the scorecards. ‘The Dream’ did find a lot of success between rounds two and five, but ‘KingRy’ showcased his resilience and came back to dominate the final three rounds of the fight.

Official Result: Ryan Garcia def. Devin Haney (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Haney vs. Garcia’ below from ‘X‘:

Post-fight reactions to Ryan Garcia defeating Devin Haney:

Who would you like to see Ryan Garcia fight next following his majority decision victory over Devin Haney this evening in Brooklyn, New York?

