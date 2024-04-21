Gervonta Davis reacts to Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney: “That’s what happens when you fight a MF the same size as you”

Gervonta Davis Speaks Out On Ryan Garcia’s Win Over Devin Haney

Following “KingRy’s” victory over “The Dream,” Davis weighed in by expressing his belief that Devin ran into problems with Garcia’s size.

That's what happens when you fight a mf the same size as you" — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) April 21, 2024

Haney was knocked down three times in the loss to Garcia. “The Dream” has been clipped in fights in the past, but he was always able to weather the storm. In this case, Garcia’s punching power caused problems for “The Dream” from the first round on.

During his post-fight interview with Chris Mannix, Haney said Garcia simply caught him sleeping. In a live video chat on social media, Devin’s father, Bill, said he never underestimated Garcia or felt his social media antics would hurt his performance. There was no rematch clause in the contracts for this fight. If a rematch were to happen, then it likely won’t be contested at 140 pounds.

The saving grace for Haney is that he remains the WBC junior welterweight champion despite the loss. Back in November 2023, Sandor Martin was revealed to be the mandatory challenger for the WBC gold. Time will tell if that matchup comes to fruition.