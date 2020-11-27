Roy Jones Jr. says he could fight Anderson Silva after Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. says that he could fight Anderson Silva next after he takes on rival Mike Tyson this Saturday night.

The 51-year-old Jones Jr. comes out of a two-year layoff when he returns to the ring against the 54-year-old Tyson, who is stepping into the ring for the first time in 15 years. The two will meet in an eight-round exhibition bout that features a modified ruleset in the main event of Saturday’s boxing card live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Despite the age of both men and the controversial ruleset that will be used, there seems to be quite a bit of interest in this bout from fans and media.

We recently heard that Tyson is considering going on a legends tour of sorts and fighting other elder statesmen of boxing such as Evander Holyfield, depending of course on how this weekend’s match can go. The same goes for Jones Jr., apparently, as he said on Friday during the press conference that this is not necessarily a one-off. According to Jones Jr., if all goes well this weekend against Tyson, he plans on continuing his legends tour against the former UFC middleweight champion Silva.

Roy Jones Jr. says if everything goes well on Saturday night, he's almost positive that he'll finally face Anderson Silva in a boxing match #TysonJones — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 27, 2020

Jones Jr. and Silva have been connected to a potential boxing match for many years, but it never happened. One reason is that Silva was under contract with the UFC and UFC president Dana White didn’t give him permission to box. Now that Silva has been released from the UFC, a boxing match against Jones Jr. is much more realistic now. Jones Jr. just has to go out there and take care of business and then it’s possible.

