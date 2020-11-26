Promoter claims Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are allowed to go for a knockout and says betting is allowed

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will be allowed to go for the knockout according to their promoter, Triller.

On Saturday night, Tyson and Jones Jr. will return to the ring for an exhibition bout. However, on Tuesday, the CSAC came out and said it is basically hard sparring with neither man allowed to go for the knockout and no winner would be declared.

Yet, co-owner of Triller, Ryan Kavanaugh released a statement saying that is not true.

“Know there have been some false rumors swirling, so to be crystal clear. The WBC is scoring the fight. There could be a knockout and there will be one winner. Anyone who says there is no judging or no winner either does not understand the rules or has their own agenda. Unquestionably, 100 percent. DraftKings is the betting partner and is taking bets on the fight in New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Illinois. The only difference is the fight is the gloves are 12 ounces, there are eight rounds and the rounds are two minutes rather than three. That is it,” Kavanaugh said in the statement.

This is obviously good news for combat sports fans as many were turned off by the news that neither man could go for the KO and betting wasn’t allowed. Yet, that appears to not be the case which should only add to the excitement of Saturday’s bout.

Mike Tyson will be fighting for the first time since 2005 where he ended his career on a two-fight losing streak.

Roy Jones Jr., meanwhile, has been a bit more active. He fought back in 2018 and is on a four-fight winning streak. The boxing legend holds notable wins over Bernard Hopkins, James Toney, and Otis Grant among others.

Are you glad Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are able to go for knockouts? And, who do you think wins Saturday’s main event?