Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. rules and regulations revealed

The complete rules and regulations for this weekend’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing exhibition match have been revealed.

Tyson and Jones, 54 and 51 respectively, are two legends of the boxing ring, and will collide this Saturday in Los Angeles.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, California State Athletic Commission director Andy Foster revealed the complete rules and regulations that will be in place for this Tyson vs. Jones bout.

First and foremost, Foster emphasized that fans should not expect a real fight or an official winner—though the WBC will score the fight unofficially.

“There’s no official judges,” Foster said, outlining the rules for this Tyson vs. Jones clash. “The WBC is going to have some guest celebrity judges remotely, not official, not 10-9 [scores], nothing like that. No cumulative score. No winner announced.

“There’s no winner going to be announced,” Foster said. “I do think that’s very important to get out there. The unofficial scores are for entertainment only and that’s done by the WBC remotely. Not by the commission cause the commission didn’t credential those judges because of COVID. It’s for entertainment purposes only. There’s no official winner at the end of this.”

Here are the complete rules for this Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition, as revealed by Foster to MMA Fighting:

The bout will take place over 8 rounds at two minutes each.

The boxers will not be required to wear head gear

Tyson and Jones will be wearing 12-ounce gloves

If either boxer suffers a bad cut, the exhibition is over.

Tyson and Jones had to undergo complete medical testing in order to be cleared for the bout and both athletes entered VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) testing prior to the contest.

