Photos | Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. look phenomenal at weigh-ins ahead of Saturday’s boxing match

Legendary veteran boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. both looked phenomenal at the official weigh-ins ahead of Saturday’s boxing match.

Despite both men being in their 50s, they both made weight with no trouble on Friday afternoon and both looked great on the scales doing so. Tyson weighed in at 220.4lbs and Jones Jr. weighed in at 210lbs. Both men will be ready to go for their exhibition boxing match on Saturday night, live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the photos from the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. weigh-ins via ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Tyson (220.4) x Jones Jr. (210) faceoff pic.twitter.com/WuAlHithOH — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 27, 2020

The Tyson vs. Jones Jr. boxing match has had its fair share of controversy in the lead-up to it. Aside from both men being in their 50s, the match will also use a modified ruleset which has led to plenty of confusion. The California State Athletic Commission has directed both men not to go for the knockout, but Triller, the event’s promoter, recently said that knockouts will be allowed. We really will have no idea if a knockout will actually be allowed and what could happen until the fight actually happens.

Aside from the confusing knockout rule, the bout will not feature three traditional judges sitting ringside. Instead, three former boxers will judge the bout remotely for entertainment purposes. That means you can still bet on the fight, which currently sees Tyson as a short favorite over the underdog Jones Jr. The matchup is considered an exhibition bout that will be for eight rounds and only for two minutes each, as well.

Despite the confusing rules, just the fact that Tyson and Jones Jr. are actually stepping into the ring is pretty incredible considering their age. Based on the weigh-in, it’s clear both men took their training very seriously for this Saturday’s bout. And considering the massive paydays for both fighters, there is going to be a big fight

Who do you think wins, Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr.?