Report | Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua in discussion to take place in December

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua may finally get the chance to fight one another.

Fury and Joshua are two of the biggest stars in boxing and hold all the heavyweight titles. So, a unification bout makes sense, but contractual issues made that fight unlikely to happen. Now, however, according to several reports, there are early discussions to have Fury and Joshua fight in December in Saudi Arabia.

Long way away. Wilder & Kubrat Pulev need to separately agree to step aside since they have contractual rights to bouts with Fury and Joshua, respectively. Then, sides for Fury and A.J., would need to strike a deal. Pandemic looms over this all, of course. @MarkKriegel first https://t.co/kpuFB6OZMJ — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 30, 2020

“Sources tell The Athletic a Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua bout is in talks for December in Saudi Arabia. Fury owes Deontay Wilder a rematch so step-aside money necessary if Wilder agrees. MTK Leading discussions with Eddie Hearn and Team Wilder. (Top Rank/Frank Warren in [the] loop),” Coppinger reported.

“Long way away. Wilder & Kubrat Pulev need to separately agree to step aside since they have contractual rights to bouts with Fury and Joshua, respectively. Then, sides for Fury and A.J., would need to strike a deal. Pandemic looms over this all, of course. @MarkKriegel first,” he added.

As Coppinger reports, both Wilder and Pulev would need to get paid some sort of money to let Fury and Joshua fight first. Both are currently contracted to be the two Englishman’s next opponents, so whether or not they would agree to that is to be seen.

Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles. He’s 30-0-1 as a pro and last time out he beat Wilder in the seventh round by TKO. Before that, he beat Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz to get back into the win column after the controversial draw against Wilder in 2018.

Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, reclaimed his heavyweight titles last time out as he beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in the rematch. Before that, he was knocked out in a shocking upset to Ruiz Jr. The Englishman is currently the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion.

There is no question a Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight would be massive and it appears there is a chance it happens in 2020.

Who do you think would win, Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/30/2020.