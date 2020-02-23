Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Results and Highlights

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set to throw down again this evening in Las Vegas for the WBC, Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles.

‘The Gypsy King‘ and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ first met in December of 2018. On that night, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder scored a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. Miraculously, the British standout was able to recover and the bout was ruled a draw.

Both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be paid handsomely no matter what happens the evening. The Athletic is reporting that both heavyweights are guaranteed a minimum of $28 million for tonight’s rematch.

‘The Gypsy King’ has come in much heavier for this second bout with Wilder, tipping the scales at a whopping 273lbs.

Fury’s physique did not sit well with longtime boxing analyst Teddy Atlas, who blasted the Manchester native for not showing up in “proper form“.

As for ‘The Bronze Bomber’, Wilder weighed in at 231lbs for tonight’s contest.

Get all of tonight’s Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Live Results and Highlights below:

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for WBC and Lineal Heavyweight Titles

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington; Heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima for WBO Jr. Featherweight Title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis; Jr. Middleweight

Undercard

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan – Ananya def. Matias (95-94, 95-94, 96-93)

Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina; Welterweight

Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs; Lightweight

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway; Jr. Lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion; Welterweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara; Featherweight

Who are you picking to win tonight's highly anticipated heavyweight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury?

