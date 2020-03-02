Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3 slated for July 18 in Las Vegas

The trilogy fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is reportedly scheduled to take place on July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We are just over a week removed from Tyson Fury’s sensational win over Deontay Wilder that saw him finish the “Bronze Bomber” in the seventh round after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel. It came after the two elite heavyweights fought to a draw in the first fight, despite many believing that Fury had done enough to win the bout.

Now, in a report from ESPN, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum has confirmed that the plan is for the two to face off one more time in Las Vegas this summer.

There is an expectation that FOX and ESPN will once again co-promote the contest in the wake of the success that the second fight experienced on both networks. Wilder was said to have been given 30 days to decide whether or not he would trigger the clause for the trilogy, and based on his demeanor since his loss, it doesn’t seem as if it took him all too long to make the decision.

With Anthony Joshua being set to defend his own belts this summer against Kubrat Pulev, the hope is that the winners of both contests will go head to head in a massive unification fight either at the end of 2020 or at the start of 2021.

A whole lot of pundits and fans alike won’t be giving Wilder much of a chance in this one after the performance he put in on February 22, but even with that being the case, you just can’t count someone like him out for good. After all, he was able to put Fury on the canvas in the first fight, and there’s a chance he could do so again.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.