EXCLUSIVE | Brendan Loughnane opens up on PFL, lockdown & staying in shape

PFL star Brendan Loughnane opens up on everything from his signing with the promotion to life in quarantine and beyond in this exclusive with BJPENN.com.

Loughnane has largely been viewed as one of the most underrated British talents for many years now, with most fans believing that he has long since deserved a chance at proving himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship once again.

However, after not being signed to a contract despite his victory on Dana White’s Contender Series, Loughnane put himself out there on the open the market – and it’s safe to say there was quite a bit of interest in his services.

“I had like ONE [Championship], Bellator, PFL, KSW, I had some very good offers on the table. For me, and for what I want out of the sport, Madison Square Garden, Mandalay Bay, they [PFL] guaranteed me seven fights within twelve months, insane. I’ve never fought that many times. Tournament format, it’s on the main channel in America and the same channel as the UFC, obviously, ESPN, and it was a no brainer from there really. I wanna get really active and if I keep winning, then I keep progressing.”

He went on to claim back-to-back victories in his first two fights with the Professional Fighters League, seeing off the challenge of Matt Wagy and David Valente. Now, though, he’s been left to sit and wait for what comes next due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, Brendan Loughnane is making sure he doesn’t waste any time in isolation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ICaLCFLZr/

“I’m using this time to better myself and a lot of other people are. Don’t get me wrong, when the first fight gets announced for PFL I’d like to be on that card, because I’ve still got my training going, but I know a lot of fighters haven’t. They’re stuck in the house, they’ve got no training partners, no coach, I don’t know how they plan on cutting weight. It’s a crazy thing that’s never happened to the world before. I do feel sorry for fighters a bit, I know they want to fight but are we really gonna see the best of that fighter on that night? I’m not too sure.

“I’m lucky enough to have a pool where I’m staying so I’ve been in there every day for 60 minutes, and I’m getting much better [at swimming]. I’ve set myself three goals for each week. I’ve got a target weight that I’ve got to reach at the end of each week, and I’m keeping myself focused. My life hasn’t changed, really. I train twice a day and I’m getting ready to be a millionaire. I’m fortunate in that aspect.”

Loughnane’s mother knows first hand just how dangerous Coronavirus can be as a care worker on the NHS frontline in the UK, and the impact of that isn’t lost on the former ACB fighter.

“She’s [Brendan’s mother] a carer and she looks after old people, the people who are in the house on their own. It’s a really sad time for people like that. They can’t isolate with anybody because they don’t actually have anyone, and who knows when that person is gonna see anyone again, it could be three months before you see them. God forbid that person dies, and you don’t even get to have a funeral for them. It’s mind-blowing.”

While the future may be uncertain, one thing is for sure – Brendan Loughnane is going to be a force to be reckoned with whenever he makes his return to the cage.