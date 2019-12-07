Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 Results and Highlights

Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world nearly seven months ago at Madison Square Garden when he knocked out Anthony Joshua in the seventh round.

With the stunning upset, the Mexican Heavyweight claimed the IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight world titles.

The previously undefeated British fighter, Joshua, had his moments early in the pairs first encounter. Joshua was able to drop Ruiz minutes into the fight, this before ‘The Destroyer’ rallied to drop Anthony on four occasions leading to the referee stoppage.

Tonight’s highly anticipated Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr rematch will take place live from Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The event will air live on DAZN.

Anthony Joshua def. Andy Ruiz Jr. by unanimous decision (118-110 x2, 119-109)

Andy Ruiz Jr is cut in the first round. Anthony Joshua is looking focused 🔥#RuizJoshua2 #AJRuiz2 pic.twitter.com/4XTqELupnt — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) December 7, 2019

Ruiz is turning the fight dirty, and Anthony Joshua is having none of it! 😤 #JoshuaRuiz2 pic.twitter.com/Bzi8ubBJu3 — ɢᴇʀᴀʟᴛ ᴏꜰ ʀɪᴠɪᴀ 🇳🇬 (@theCyberNewt) December 7, 2019

Michael Hunter vs. Alexander Povetkin – Heavyweights

Dillian Whyte def. Mariusz Wach by unanimous decision (98-93, 97-93, 97-93)

Filip Hrgovic def. Eric Molina via third-round TKO

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

