REPORT | Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez targeted for this summer

According to a recent report, boxing stars Dmitry Bivol and David Benavidez could collide this summer.

The undisputed light-heavyweight boxing champion is fresh off his return to the ring in February. There, Dmitry Bivol met Artur Beterbiev in a rematch of their classic title fight from last fall. The younger boxer stated pre-fight that he had to be more active to get the nod in the second bout, and he did exactly that.

After 12 rounds of action in Saudi Arabia last month, Dmitry Bivol earned a majority decision to avenge the lone loss of his career. Post-fight, there were discussions of the two stars having a trilogy bout. However, it instead appears that Bivol will meet WBA (Regular) and WBC interim champion David Benavidez next.

‘The Mexican Monster’ famously moved up in weight last summer. After waiting years to face super-middleweight star Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez got tired. Last June, he moved to 175 pounds and scored a decision win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk to earn interim gold in his first bout. Last month, he handed the undefeated David Morrell a unanimous decision loss to win another belt.

BOXING REPORT | Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez targeted for summer 2025

Now, the two light-heavyweight stars are reportedly on a collision course. As first reported by ESPN Knockout’s Julius Julianus, Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez is currently in the works for this summer. While not many details are known about the potential bout, the WBC did order the two to fight earlier this week.

If Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez comes to fruition, it will happen without the promotion of Turki Alalshikh. The Saudi advisor is making waves in boxing, and promoted the Russian’s title bout with Beterbiev last month. However, Alalshikh publicly downplayed a possible Bivol vs. Benavidez fight earlier this week.

“I am no longer interested in Bivol-Benavidez and I will not bid on it.” Turki Alalshikh stated to The Ring Magazine. “I think Bivol knows who has delivered for him and who hasn’t. My advice to Bivol: Don’t be late because every day something changes.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez?