REPORT | Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez targeted for this summer

By Josh Evanoff - March 10, 2025

According to a recent report, boxing stars Dmitry Bivol and David Benavidez could collide this summer.

Dmitry Bivol, David Benavidez

The undisputed light-heavyweight boxing champion is fresh off his return to the ring in February. There, Dmitry Bivol met Artur Beterbiev in a rematch of their classic title fight from last fall. The younger boxer stated pre-fight that he had to be more active to get the nod in the second bout, and he did exactly that.

After 12 rounds of action in Saudi Arabia last month, Dmitry Bivol earned a majority decision to avenge the lone loss of his career. Post-fight, there were discussions of the two stars having a trilogy bout. However, it instead appears that Bivol will meet WBA (Regular) and WBC interim champion David Benavidez next.

‘The Mexican Monster’ famously moved up in weight last summer. After waiting years to face super-middleweight star Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez got tired. Last June, he moved to 175 pounds and scored a decision win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk to earn interim gold in his first bout. Last month, he handed the undefeated David Morrell a unanimous decision loss to win another belt.

RELATED: PHOTO | RONDA ROUSEY FUELS COMEBACK RUMORS AFTER RETURNING TO TRAINING

Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol

(via Matchroom Boxing)

BOXING REPORT | Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez targeted for summer 2025

Now, the two light-heavyweight stars are reportedly on a collision course. As first reported by ESPN Knockout’s Julius Julianus, Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez is currently in the works for this summer. While not many details are known about the potential bout, the WBC did order the two to fight earlier this week.

If Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez comes to fruition, it will happen without the promotion of Turki Alalshikh. The Saudi advisor is making waves in boxing, and promoted the Russian’s title bout with Beterbiev last month. However, Alalshikh publicly downplayed a possible Bivol vs. Benavidez fight earlier this week.

“I am no longer interested in Bivol-Benavidez and I will not bid on it.” Turki Alalshikh stated to The Ring Magazine. “I think Bivol knows who has delivered for him and who hasn’t. My advice to Bivol: Don’t be late because every day something changes.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News

Related

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC

Eddie Hearn reacts to Dana White's decision to enter boxing: "I have no fear!"

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez reacts to Dana White and TKO aligning with Turki Alalshikh for new boxing promotion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 7, 2025

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez has given his response to UFC CEO Dana White, TKO, and Turki Alalshikh aligning to start a new promotion.

Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Alex Pereira teases possible boxing superfight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira has teased a possible boxing superfight against heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
Dana White

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh reveal surprising target date for new boxing league

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league could kickoff in September.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh
Dana White

Dana White announces TKO boxing promotion alongside Turki Alalshikh

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 5, 2025

Dana White has returned to the boxing business with the backing of TKO and Turki Alalshikh.

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis claims he doesn't even need to train for KSI as his focus is on Tony Ferguson: "He's a way easier fight"

Cole Shelton - March 4, 2025
KSI slaps Dillon Danis Pancake
Dillon Danis

KSI smacks Dillon Danis with pancake during press conference for MF & DAZN: X Series 21 (Video)

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 4, 2025

KSI took a page out of Chris Eubank Jr.’s book by delivering some breakfast to the side of Dillon Danis’ face.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

New York commission reviewing Gervonta Davis knee no-call, could change result

Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Gervonta Davis fought Lamont Roach to a draw on Saturday, but that result could be changed.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul and CM Punk collide at dramatic WWE Elimination Chamber event

Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025

Logan Paul and former UFC star CM Punk went to war at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in a fascinating encounter.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Joe Rogan calls for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch after epic encounter

Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Gervonta Davis should rematch Lamont Roach after their incredible majority draw fight last weekend.