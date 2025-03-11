Mauricio Ruffy reveals Knockout of the Year contender was inspired by soccer legend

UFC star Mauricio Ruffy has revealed that his Knockout of the Year contender was inspired by a Brazilian football legend.

Last weekend, Mauricio Ruffy produced arguably the best performance of his career. He knocked King Green out cold with a nasty spinning wheel kick, cementing himself as a top contender in the process. Ever since then, fans have been calling it a Knockout of the Year contender.

While we may only be in March, they may well have a point. He’s already been doing some great things throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career and now, he’s added quite a substantial name to his resume.

In a recent interview, Ruffy revealed that his inspiration for the kick actually comes from Brazilian football/soccer legend Neymar.