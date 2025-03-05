Dana White and Turki Alalshikh reveal surprising target date for new boxing league

UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league could kickoff in September.

It’s no secret that the longtime president of the UFC has had his eyes on the boxing ring. After promoting Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in 2017, Dana White announced ‘Zuffa Boxing’. Almost a decade after that superfight, the promoter’s plans could finally be coming to fruition. Earlier today, White, and Turki Alalshikh made a big announcement.

The two will reportedly work together to create a new boxing league. As of now, a lot is still unknown about the project, but they hope to make the promotion function somewhat similar to the UFC. According to Dana White, many high-profile boxers are already on-board with joining the upstart league. However, he failed to name any specific fighters.

However, the two are hoping to begin holding events as soon as September. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, Dana White and Turki Alalshikh discussed their new boxing league. There, the Saudi Arabian promoter hilariously revealed that the first event is being targeted for September 12th.

“Ask Dana about the first event being in September” 😂😂 ~ @Turki_alalshikh “These are things we might wanna pump the brakes on” 😂😂 ~ @danawhite “Maybe September 12th” 😂😂 ~ @Turki_alalshikh #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jtoWAwmeCk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh tease starting date for new boxing league

“I want to tell you a secret, if he’ll allow me.” Turki Alalshikh stated to Pat McAfee earlier today, alongside Dana White. “Ask [Dana] when the first event will be held in September. Ask him to answer… Maybe it’ll be September 12th.”

White quickly responded, “Well, these are things you might want to pump the breaks on. Let’s do it right! My friend Turki gets too excited to go out there and talk about the sport. We actually are getting together with him tomorrow, and we’re going to shoot some content. When it’s time to announce, we have a massive fight.”

For what it’s worth, Turki Alalshikh is already reportedly working on another massive fight for September. That month in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez will meet multiple-division champion Terence Crawford. While it’s unknown if that event will be promoted by Dana White and company, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC CEO? Are you excited to see Dana White and Turki Alalshikh work together?