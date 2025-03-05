Dana White and Turki Alalshikh reveal surprising target date for new boxing league

By Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league could kickoff in September.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

It’s no secret that the longtime president of the UFC has had his eyes on the boxing ring. After promoting Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in 2017, Dana White announced ‘Zuffa Boxing’. Almost a decade after that superfight, the promoter’s plans could finally be coming to fruition. Earlier today, White, and Turki Alalshikh made a big announcement.

The two will reportedly work together to create a new boxing league. As of now, a lot is still unknown about the project, but they hope to make the promotion function somewhat similar to the UFC. According to Dana White, many high-profile boxers are already on-board with joining the upstart league. However, he failed to name any specific fighters.

However, the two are hoping to begin holding events as soon as September. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, Dana White and Turki Alalshikh discussed their new boxing league. There, the Saudi Arabian promoter hilariously revealed that the first event is being targeted for September 12th.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON REVEALS NEGOTIATIONS FOR KSI BOXING MATCH: “WE’RE TIRED OF F*CKING LOSING!”

UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh tease starting date for new boxing league

“I want to tell you a secret, if he’ll allow me.” Turki Alalshikh stated to Pat McAfee earlier today, alongside Dana White. “Ask [Dana] when the first event will be held in September. Ask him to answer… Maybe it’ll be September 12th.”

White quickly responded, “Well, these are things you might want to pump the breaks on. Let’s do it right! My friend Turki gets too excited to go out there and talk about the sport. We actually are getting together with him tomorrow, and we’re going to shoot some content. When it’s time to announce, we have a massive fight.”

For what it’s worth, Turki Alalshikh is already reportedly working on another massive fight for September. That month in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez will meet multiple-division champion Terence Crawford. While it’s unknown if that event will be promoted by Dana White and company, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC CEO? Are you excited to see Dana White and Turki Alalshikh work together?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dana White

Related

Dana White Jon Jones

Dana White reveals Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is targeted for this summer: "Jon wants to do it"

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025
Dana White Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White thinks Alex Pereira secures top pound-for-pound spot with win over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Alex Pereira could become the pound-for-pound best fighter following UFC 313, says Dana White.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh
Dana White

Dana White announces TKO boxing promotion alongside Turki Alalshikh

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Dana White has returned to the boxing business with the backing of TKO and Turki Alalshikh.

Dillon Danis
KSI

Dillon Danis claims he doesn't even need to train for KSI as his focus is on Tony Ferguson: "He's a way easier fight"

Cole Shelton - March 4, 2025

Dillon Danis appears to be focused on Tony Ferguson rather than his upcoming boxing match against KSI.

KSI slaps Dillon Danis Pancake
Dillon Danis

KSI smacks Dillon Danis with pancake during press conference for MF & DAZN: X Series 21 (Video)

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025

KSI took a page out of Chris Eubank Jr.’s book by delivering some breakfast to the side of Dillon Danis’ face.

Gervonta Davis

New York commission reviewing Gervonta Davis knee no-call, could change result

Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025
Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul and CM Punk collide at dramatic WWE Elimination Chamber event

Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025

Logan Paul and former UFC star CM Punk went to war at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in a fascinating encounter.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Joe Rogan calls for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch after epic encounter

Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Gervonta Davis should rematch Lamont Roach after their incredible majority draw fight last weekend.

Francis-Ngannou-and-Deontay-Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder's coach is confident ahead of potential Francis Ngannou boxing match: "He goes to sleep"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

Boxing coach Malik Scott has weighed in on Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder.

Tony Ferguson, KSI
KSI

Tony Ferguson reveals negotiations for KSI boxing match: "We're tired of f*cking losing!"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson nearly signed a deal to face KSI in the boxing ring.