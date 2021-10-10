Photo | Check out the judges’ scorecards from Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Following their epic war on Saturday night, check out the judges’ scorecards from the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy match.

Fury and Wilder went back-and-forth for nearly the full 12 rounds in an epic heavyweight title fight for the ages. Wilder started off the fight strong, then Fury took over and knocked Wilder down. But Wilder bounced back with two knockdowns of his own and appeared to be in the lead. Then, Fury started taking over again and eventually put Wilder away in the 11th round. It was an absolutely phenomenal fight while it lasted, and fortunately, the judges were not needed as the fans were treated to a knockout instead. Considering the first fight ended in a split draw, the fans were thankful the judges didn’t come into play.

Following the epic Fury vs. Wilder trilogy fight, the scorecards were released for the bout. Take a look at the scores below. As you can see, Fury was well ahead on the scorecards even before the 11th-round finish. That means that Wilder would have had to rally and score a knockout in the last couple of rounds to get the win. But of course, it was actually Wilder who was the one who got knocked out, so that becomes a moot point. Either way, it was a great fight, but as the judges indicated on their scorecards, Fury was in the lead.

Overall, the judges were mostly in agreement on several of the rounds in the fight. With multiple knockdowns, it was a very interesting fight to watch and score. Ultimately, though, it’s Fury who is the best heavyweight on the planet. He put on an amazing performance and proved that he is the better fighter of the two as he took home the trilogy match.

How did you have the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight scored up until the storage?