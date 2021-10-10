Luis Pena arrested for second time in 2021 after allegedly “putting hands on two women”

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested for the second time in 2021 after allegedly “putting hands on two women.”

On Saturday, Pena was arrested and jailed in Deerfield Beach, Florida on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and battery. He has been booked at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale. This is the second time in 2021 that Pena has been arrested. Back in June, he was arrested on felony charges of robbery, battery, and criminal mischief. Following the latest arrest, MMAjunkie.com obtained a statement about the incident.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 200 block of Southeast 12th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. On scene, deputies made contact with multiple subjects, and Luis Antonio Peña was later detained and taken into custody. Peña was transported to BSO Main Jail and faces one count simple battery and one count domestic violence battery (both misdemeanor). The investigation continues.

At this time, the UFC has not made a comment on Pena’s status with the promotion, although the UFC generally prefers the legal process to play out before they make a decision on whether or not to keep a fighter on their roster. However, with two arrests now this year alone, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the UFC ultimately cut ties with Luis Pena.

Pena (9-3) has been a member of the UFC roster since 2018. Since then, he has gone 5-3 overall in the promotion. In his last fight, he won a decision over Alexander Munoz earlier this year at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum. Overall, he has been a fairly successful and popular fighter during his time with the world’s leading MMA promotion. However, the two arrests in 2021 have clouded his future with the organization, and it will be interesting to see how the legal process plays out and how it impacts him going forward.