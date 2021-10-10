Tyson Fury issues statement after stopping Deontay Wilder in trilogy

Tyson Fury put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line tonight in Las Vegas when he squared off with Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury (31-0-1) and Wilder (42-2-1) had first met back in 2018, where ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously survived a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would eventually rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion by earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

Tonight’s ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Tyson Fury was able to drop Deontay Wilder in round three, but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ stormed back with a pair of knockdowns of his own in round four. Fury’s size would continue to wear on Wilder throughout the fight and in the eleventh round the British standout put the American away for good (see that here).

The thrilling trilogy drew a ton of praise from fellow boxers, as well as compliments from many UFC fighters.

Shortly following his successful title defense, Tyson Fury took to social media where he issued the following statement for his fans and haters.

Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

With tonight’s emphatic win, Tyson Fury is now a staggering 31-0-1 in his professional boxing career.

As for Deontay Wilder, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ drops to 42-2-1 in defeat.

